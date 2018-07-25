Facebook : China 'Innovation Hub' Hits Snag

Facebook Inc.'s long campaign to re-enter China has been hit with another reversal.

The social-media giant announced plans Tuesday to open an "innovation hub" in the city of Hangzhou to support Chinese developers and startups. Hours later, the listing for the $30 million subsidiary had been pulled from the national business-registration webpage.

The action suggests the hub plan has been sidelined, likely because of internal dissent among different levels of Chinese government over the Facebook effort, according to people familiar with the matter.

Facebook, based in Menlo Park, Calif., didn't immediately respond Wednesday to requests for comment.

Facebook disclosed the plans Tuesday in response to news-media questions about a new wholly-owned entity it had registered in eastern China's Zhejiang province, with Facebook's Singapore-based associate general counsel listed as its chairman.

The innovation center was the latest in a series of steps aimed at re-establishing Facebook's presence in the world's largest consumer market. The company's social network was shut out of China in 2009, after Chinese state media blamed social media for stirring ethnic unrest.

In 2015, Facebook was granted a permit to open an office in Shanghai, but the license was only good for three months and Facebook never opened what might have been its beachhead back into China.

The hub was expected to offer training and workshops to developers and entrepreneurs in the region, a Facebook spokeswoman said Tuesday, and would be similar to centers the company has established in countries including France, Brazil, and India.

The latest about-face reflects the challenges that social networks face in a country where the government keeps a tight rein on information channels, including social media, to restrain political dissent. China has become a critical market for U.S. technology companies searching for growth beyond their home shores.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google, which pulled its search engine from the country in 2010 on censorship concerns, has similarly been trying to make small inroads back into the market through consumer applications and software.

Whether to let Facebook re-enter the market is a decision that can only be made at the top levels of Chinese government, according to industry executives.

Facebook's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, has signaled his keen interest in re-entering China in the past, turning up at gatherings in the country almost annually and employing key executives to make an outreach to local officials.

The company also internally developed a tool that people familiar with the matter say would have allowed third parties -- including governments such as China -- to block content before it could be posted on Facebook.

--

Yang Jie

in Beijing and Liza Lin in Shenzhen