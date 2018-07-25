Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/25 08:46:35 pm
217.415 USD   +1.28%
08:17pFACEBOOK : China 'Innovation Hub' Hits Snag
DJ
06:27pChina pulls approval for Facebook's planned venture - NYT
RE
01:09pFACEBOOK : Watch Party Launches Around the World
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : China 'Innovation Hub' Hits Snag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

Facebook Inc.'s long campaign to re-enter China has been hit with another reversal.

The social-media giant announced plans Tuesday to open an "innovation hub" in the city of Hangzhou to support Chinese developers and startups. Hours later, the listing for the $30 million subsidiary had been pulled from the national business-registration webpage.

The action suggests the hub plan has been sidelined, likely because of internal dissent among different levels of Chinese government over the Facebook effort, according to people familiar with the matter.

Facebook, based in Menlo Park, Calif., didn't immediately respond Wednesday to requests for comment.

Facebook disclosed the plans Tuesday in response to news-media questions about a new wholly-owned entity it had registered in eastern China's Zhejiang province, with Facebook's Singapore-based associate general counsel listed as its chairman.

The innovation center was the latest in a series of steps aimed at re-establishing Facebook's presence in the world's largest consumer market. The company's social network was shut out of China in 2009, after Chinese state media blamed social media for stirring ethnic unrest.

In 2015, Facebook was granted a permit to open an office in Shanghai, but the license was only good for three months and Facebook never opened what might have been its beachhead back into China.

The hub was expected to offer training and workshops to developers and entrepreneurs in the region, a Facebook spokeswoman said Tuesday, and would be similar to centers the company has established in countries including France, Brazil, and India.

The latest about-face reflects the challenges that social networks face in a country where the government keeps a tight rein on information channels, including social media, to restrain political dissent. China has become a critical market for U.S. technology companies searching for growth beyond their home shores.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google, which pulled its search engine from the country in 2010 on censorship concerns, has similarly been trying to make small inroads back into the market through consumer applications and software.

Whether to let Facebook re-enter the market is a decision that can only be made at the top levels of Chinese government, according to industry executives.

Facebook's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, has signaled his keen interest in re-entering China in the past, turning up at gatherings in the country almost annually and employing key executives to make an outreach to local officials.

The company also internally developed a tool that people familiar with the matter say would have allowed third parties -- including governments such as China -- to block content before it could be posted on Facebook.

--

Yang Jie

in Beijing and Liza Lin in Shenzhen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
08:17pFACEBOOK : China 'Innovation Hub' Hits Snag
DJ
08:12pFACEBOOK : protects far-right activists even after rule breaches
AQ
07:24pFACEBOOK : to open office in China despite ban
AQ
07:06pFACEBOOK : to open office in China despite ban
AQ
06:27pChina pulls approval for Facebook's planned venture - NYT
RE
03:14pFACEBOOK : to open 'innovation hub' in China
AQ
02:36pFACEBOOK : vows strict US election security measures on critical memo
AQ
01:09pFACEBOOK : Watch Party Launches Around the World
PU
12:36pFACEBOOK : video spreads climate denial misinformation to 5 million users
AQ
12:25pFACEBOOK : Oregon data centre to be powered by 437MW of solar
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:59aRV Capital Co Investor Letter H1 2018 
10:17aNYT : China withdraws approval for Facebook unit 
10:12aFAANG It! The Stock Market Is Just 5 Stocks 
07/24FACEBOOK Q2 : Instagram Vs. #DeleteFacebook 
07/24Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 56 772 M
EBIT 2018 25 916 M
Net income 2018 22 589 M
Finance 2018 48 025 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,08
P/E ratio 2019 23,36
EV / Sales 2018 9,91x
EV / Sales 2019 7,49x
Capitalization 611 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 232 $
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK21.65%610 506
TWITTER INC75.64%32 598
MATCH GROUP INC21.85%10 764
LINE CORP5.46%10 636
SINA CORP-17.15%5 940
DENA CO LTD-8.40%2 914
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.