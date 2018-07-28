Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : Corrections & Amplifications -- WSJ

07/28/2018 | 02:48am EDT

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 28, 2018).

Gen. George Patton led U.S. troops in France and Germany at the end of World War II. In some editions Thursday, a Page One article about President Trump's meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker incorrectly said Gen. Patton led the invasion of Normandy.

Facebook Inc. said its revenue growth rate fell 7 percentage points in the second quarter compared with the first three months of the year, while revenue rose 42% from a year earlier. In some editions Thursday, a Page One article about the social-media company's earnings report incorrectly said second-quarter revenue fell 7% from the prior quarter.

The release of Moses Sumney's new EP was delayed to Aug. 10 from Aug. 3 after the August edition of WSJ. Magazine, which contains an article about Mr. Sumney, went to press.

Readers can alert The Wall Street Journal to any errors in news articles by emailing [email protected] or by calling 888-410-2667.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 768 M
EBIT 2018 25 021 M
Net income 2018 21 439 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,03
P/E ratio 2019 20,83
EV / Sales 2018 8,41x
EV / Sales 2019 6,53x
Capitalization 510 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-0.89%510 207
TWITTER INC42.11%33 283
MATCH GROUP INC18.84%11 008
LINE CORP10.92%10 412
SINA CORP-16.75%6 051
DENA CO LTD-9.59%2 889
