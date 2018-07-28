Facebook : Corrections & Amplifications -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 28, 2018).

Gen. George Patton led U.S. troops in France and Germany at the end of World War II. In some editions Thursday, a Page One article about President Trump's meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker incorrectly said Gen. Patton led the invasion of Normandy.

Facebook Inc. said its revenue growth rate fell 7 percentage points in the second quarter compared with the first three months of the year, while revenue rose 42% from a year earlier. In some editions Thursday, a Page One article about the social-media company's earnings report incorrectly said second-quarter revenue fell 7% from the prior quarter.

The release of Moses Sumney's new EP was delayed to Aug. 10 from Aug. 3 after the August edition of WSJ. Magazine, which contains an article about Mr. Sumney, went to press.

