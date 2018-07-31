Log in
FACEBOOK (FB)
Facebook : Deletes Fake Accounts that Mimic Russian Tactics Ahead of Election

07/31/2018 | 07:25pm CEST

By Robert McMillan and Deepa Seetharaman

Facebook Inc. said it deleted a new group of politically oriented accounts that were engaged in coordinated misinformation efforts ahead of the U.S. midterm elections that resemble Russian activities on the platform during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The social-media giant on Tuesday said it removed 32 pages and accounts from its main service and its Instagram photo-sharing app that were created between March 2017 and May of this year. The pages and accounts -- which include names such as "Aztlan Warriors," "Black Elevation," and "Resisters" -- collectively created more than 9,500 posts and were followed by more than 290,000 other Facebook accounts.

More to follow

Write to Robert McMillan at [email protected] and Deepa Seetharaman at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 808 M
EBIT 2018 24 892 M
Net income 2018 21 425 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,46
P/E ratio 2019 20,32
EV / Sales 2018 8,40x
EV / Sales 2019 6,52x
Capitalization 510 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 212 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-3.06%510 207
TWITTER INC30.70%32 320
LINE CORP6.21%11 164
MATCH GROUP INC12.52%10 628
SINA CORP-19.56%6 020
DENA CO LTD-10.23%2 870
