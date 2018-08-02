Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : Gives Local Newspapers Tips on How to Boost Subscriptions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 01:15pm CEST

By Lukas I. Alpert

A recently launched Facebook Inc. program to help local publishers gain subscribers is proving to be a rare bright spot in the social-media giant's often uneasy relationship with the news industry.

Since March, Facebook has held training sessions with executives from 14 midsize newspapers from around the U.S. to develop strategies for bringing in more paying customers via Facebook and beyond. It also gave each participating publisher $200,000 in grant money to put those strategies into play.

The program has been met with praise from the executives who have attended -- a contrast to some meetings with publishers that have devolved into tense exchanges over political balance and the spread of misinformation.

Publishers have long been wary of Facebook's outsize role in news dissemination and its commanding presence in the digital advertising market, which has played a considerable role in disrupting the economics of the news industry. In January, Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp -- which owns The Wall Street Journal -- said Facebook should pay publishers fees similar to those cable distributors pay to television channels.

Jim Friedlich, executive director of the nonprofit Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which helped develop the curriculum and is administering the grants, said it is in Facebook's interest to help publishers. Lenfest owns the Philadelphia Daily News, Philly.com and the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Inquirer was part of the pilot group.

"The truth is Facebook and local news organizations have a highly co-dependent relationship," Mr. Friedlich said.

The pilot group included the Seattle Times, the Boston Globe, the Omaha World-Herald and the Denver Post. The initial program ran for 12 weeks, with three in-person gatherings in New York, in Austin, Texas, and at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., as well as weekly webinars and weekly individual training sessions with each publisher.

Sessions included developing strategies to boost reader engagement through things like targeted newsletters -- whose recipients later get subscription offers -- and how to use big news events as marketing opportunities. Facebook also brought in experts from areas outside the news field, including e-commerce companies such as Dollar Shave Club.

"It really got everyone to share their notes on how to drive subscriber acquisition in a smarter, faster and more efficient way," said John Rockwell, director of subscription sales and retention at the San Francisco Chronicle. "This was not just some good PR for Facebook -- we've already seen significant increases in newsletter and subscription signups from what we learned."

The publishers submitted plans on how they would spend their grant money and what goals they hoped to achieve by the time the group reconvenes in January. For example, the San Francisco Chronicle plans to use its grant to test how best to use Google's paid search and Adwords programs, and other digital advertising platforms to draw in customers, Mr. Rockwell said.

Facebook said it planned to expand the program to include a slate of nonprofit, membership-based news sites, as well as to bring the original group back for another series of sessions focused on subscriber retention. Facebook intends to invest an additional $4.5 million in support.

"We went into this not really knowing what kind of results we would get, " said Campbell Brown, Facebook's head of news partnerships. "It turned out to be very collaborative, and in the end the publishers said let's keep going."

Write to Lukas I. Alpert at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
01:38pApple in touch with Chinese telcos on ways to cut spam
RE
01:15pFACEBOOK : Gives Local Newspapers Tips on How to Boost Subscriptions
DJ
12:15pGoogle plans return to China search market with censored app - sources
RE
12:03pCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : Florida public utilities company recognized by chartwell ..
AQ
08:49aFACEBOOK : Index Changes Help ETF Avoid Facebook Hit -- WSJ
DJ
08:47aFACEBOOK : Presses WhatsApp On Sales -- WSJ
DJ
07:44aFACEBOOK : security head set to resign and join Stanford University
AQ
07:31aFACEBOOK : and banks both have a data problem
AQ
03:03aFACEBOOK : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investme..
AC
08/01FACEBOOK : Index Quirk Helps Vanguard Fund Dodge Facebook Fall
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01What You Always Knew About Facebook But Did Not Want To Admit 
08/01GDP Gains But FANGS Repricing 
08/01FACEBOOK : Time To Double Down 
08/01July Portfolio Update 
08/01WhatsApp starts plan to charge business customers 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 653 M
EBIT 2018 24 788 M
Net income 2018 21 315 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,73
P/E ratio 2019 20,51
EV / Sales 2018 8,23x
EV / Sales 2019 6,37x
Capitalization 500 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 211 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-2.73%499 555
TWITTER INC32.90%23 987
LINE CORP5.35%10 584
MATCH GROUP INC18.08%10 002
SINA CORP-19.99%5 752
DENA CO LTD-10.02%2 851
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.