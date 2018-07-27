Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : Instagram not an instant fix for ailing Facebook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 05:13pm CEST
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Revenue forecasts from Facebook Inc that alarmed investors, fuelling the worst day ever for its shares on Thursday, add to the pressure on its Instagram unit to win over more of the ad buyers that have long found success on the company's flagship app.

Instagram and Facebook users see about the same number of ads, but Instagram ad prices are half of what Facebook charges because of the limited number of advertisers vying for spots on Instagram, four ad buyers said.

Investors have been counting on revenue from Instagram to overcome stalling usage of Facebook's core app. But the gap it has to fill has widened sooner than expected.

The social media company suffered the biggest one-day wipeout in U.S. stock market history, losing more than $120 billion (91.61 billion pounds) in market capitalisation as shares fell 19 percent a day after executives forecast years of lower profit margins due to regulatory pressure over privacy.

Instagram users are not accustomed to clicking on links in posts, which makes the service less effective at generating online purchases than Facebook, said Erik Huberman, founder of the ad buying agency Hawke Media.

Data about viewership of ads is lacking in comparison to Facebook, he added.

"There are fundamental issues with the platform... which means any type of modern marketer would be hesitant to increase spend on Instagram," Huberman said.

Some advertisers fond of Facebook are seeing subpar results on Instagram, according to advertising buyers. Others have been stymied by the higher bar for eye-catching content on Instagram and a general unease among advertisers about a newer service, the ad buyers said.

"A lot of businesses don’t put ads on Instagram because the reality is they don’t have the content to play on Instagram," said David Herrmann, advertising director at Social Outlier, which spends nearly $15 million each quarter on Facebook ads on behalf of clients. "A local flooring business is not going to appeal on Instagram, like on Facebook."

Instagram is its parent company's fastest-growing slice of revenue, but it touts 4 million fewer monthly advertisers globally. As Instagram has shown more ads, the average price per ad across Facebook's entire family of apps has declined in two straight quarters after a year of upswing. A new privacy law in Europe also has affected prices.

The latest results prompted Stifel, Nicolaus & Co analyst Scott Devitt to lower an Instagram revenue estimate for 2019 to $13 billion from $l4.64 billion, with lowered expectations for prices and views.

Instagram and Facebook declined to comment for this story.

Company executives have reason for optimism. The average price for an ad seen 1,000 times was $4.70 on Instagram during the second quarter, rising twice as fast as standard Facebook ads compared with the prior quarter, according to data tracked by marketing software firm Kenshoo.

Instagram has worked for advertisers seeking name recognition or posting attractive video content, such as movie trailers, said Mark Smith of the ad buying agency True Interactive, which spends $25 million annually on Facebook and Instagram for clients including Redbox and Montage Hotels.

New features for users and advertisers, including replicating an ad design tool rival Snap Inc launched last year, could help reduce the apprehension among other advertisers, said Chris Costello, Kenshoo's senior director of marketing research.

Earlier this year, Instagram introduced options that automatically formats advertisers' videos and let them have multiple photos in an ad. But companies still must have higher-quality content than on Facebook to get noticed, Costello said.

Tom Buontempo, president of ad agency Attention, said a first step is getting more companies to open free Instagram accounts, which is needed to advertise.

"Surprisingly, there are still quite a few advertisers who haven’t leveraged the potential of Instagram’s ad products," he said.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Additional reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Greg Mitchell and Lisa Shumaker)

By Paresh Dave
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.42% 175.555 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
SNAP INC -4.63% 12.75 Delayed Quote.-8.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
05:13pFACEBOOK : Instagram not an instant fix for ailing Facebook
RE
04:10pFACEBOOK : Twitter to prioritize fixing platform over user growth, shares plunge
RE
04:06pAmazon shares hit record high as profit tops $2 billion for first time
RE
03:51pTHE LATEST : Twitter reports cap bad week in social media
AQ
03:48pAmazon shares hit record high as profit tops $2 billion for first time
RE
03:25pFACEBOOK : loses $119 billion in one day, setting Wall Street record
AQ
02:57pFACEBOOK : enters freefall
AQ
02:28pFACEBOOK : expects falling earnings for years
AQ
02:08pAMAZON COM : earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
RE
01:59pFACEBOOK : shares tumble, shed off $100bn
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:18aFACEBOOK : Insanity Prevails 
09:03aTENCENT : Oversold 
08:30aFacebook Share Price Drop Is A Shocker...And An Opportunity 
08:26aThe End Of Facebook 
08:20aFacebook not yet a bargain - Heard on the Street 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 802 M
EBIT 2018 25 221 M
Net income 2018 21 616 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,05
P/E ratio 2019 20,77
EV / Sales 2018 10,5x
EV / Sales 2019 8,23x
Capitalization 630 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 213 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-0.11%629 582
TWITTER INC78.84%33 283
MATCH GROUP INC22.58%11 008
LINE CORP10.28%10 412
SINA CORP-16.03%6 051
DENA CO LTD-9.21%2 889
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.