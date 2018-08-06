Log in
FACEBOOK (FB)

News Summary

Facebook : Join Us for Facebook Community Boost in San Diego, CA

08/06/2018 | 01:41pm EDT

By Doug Frisbie, Global Marketing Director, Small Business

The Facebook Community Boost tour has reached sunny San Diego, California! We have a full schedule of events and activities on tap at Kitchens For Good (404 Euclid Ave) and look forward to spending the next couple of days engaging with local small businesses and community organizations.

San Diego is already one of the best technology hubs in the country. A short drive from Los Angeles and a quick flight from San Francisco, America's Finest City consistently ranks among the best American cities in terms of quality of life. Combine that with some great colleges and universities and you have a perfect recipe for start-up success.

But, as we're seeing in city after city, the future of work is changing.

  • Nearly 90% of small businesses in San Diego said that creating a social media presence is important to growing their business, but only 15% said that their skills in this area are excellent.
  • When we asked about what factors are important when hiring employees, 85% said an individual's digital skills were important.
  • When asked about where a candidate went to school, less than half (46%) of small businesses in your town stated that was an important factor.

Over the next two days, we'll host free trainings for individuals, small-businesses, and non-profits. We'll share the latest tools, tactics, and tips to give your social media strategy a boost. You'll hear firsthand from top Facebook executives, local leaders, and successful San Diego entrepreneurs about how you can translate these digital skills into success for your organization.

'Small businesses are the heart and soul of our economy. And every business has a unique story to tell,' said San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer. 'In today's connected world local businesses are competing with companies around the globe, and this Facebook forum is going to go a long way toward helping San Diego entrepreneurs reach new audiences and share their story with the world.'

We also have a great bonus event this evening to celebrate the businesses of the San Diego Keep It Local campaign. Learn how to make your business stand out and make an impact on the community. Get a private, hands-on training with Facebook experts on using tools to better engage with your audience and grow your business. Network and get inspired by some of the local businesses reminding us to 'keep it local' and support businesses that make San Diego unique!

Register for free or stay up to date with the latest city announcements, news and program schedules at facebook.com/communityboost.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 17:40:01 UTC
Latest news on FACEBOOK
02:06pFACEBOOK TO BANKS : Give Us Your Data, We'll Give You Our Users -- 4th Update
DJ
02:03pFACEBOOK : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investme..
AC
01:59pFACEBOOK TO BANKS : Give Us Your Data, We'll Give You Our Users -- 3rd Update
DJ
01:51pFACEBOOK TO BANKS : Give Us Your Data, We'll Give You Our Users -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:45pFACEBOOK TO BANKS : Give Us Your Data, We'll Give You Our Users -- Update
DJ
01:41pFACEBOOK : Join Us for Facebook Community Boost in San Diego, CA
PU
01:35pFACEBOOK : removes Alex Jones pages for hate, bullying
AQ
10:46aFACEBOOK ASKS U.S. BANKS FOR FINANCI : Wsj
RE
10:28aFacebook, Apple remove most of U.S. conspiracy theorist's content
RE
10:16aFACEBOOK TO BANKS : Give Us Your Data, We'll Give You Our Users
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:02pThe Calm Before The Storm? 
01:52pThe Stock Market And The FAANGs 
01:50pTHE 'IN YOUR FACE(BOOK)' TRILOGY : How To Trade The Stock In The Near Future 
01:45pFacebook's Value Proposition Has Weakened 
01:40pIs Apple At One Trillion The Peak For FAANG? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 684 M
EBIT 2018 24 824 M
Net income 2018 21 296 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,61
P/E ratio 2019 21,35
EV / Sales 2018 8,48x
EV / Sales 2019 6,57x
Capitalization 513 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK0.75%496 863
TWITTER INC33.11%24 018
LINE CORP4.07%10 550
MATCH GROUP INC20.98%10 238
SINA CORP-20.63%5 690
DENA CO LTD-12.67%2 775
