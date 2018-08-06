Facebook : Join Us for Facebook Community Boost in San Diego, CA

By Doug Frisbie, Global Marketing Director, Small Business

The Facebook Community Boost tour has reached sunny San Diego, California! We have a full schedule of events and activities on tap at Kitchens For Good (404 Euclid Ave) and look forward to spending the next couple of days engaging with local small businesses and community organizations.

San Diego is already one of the best technology hubs in the country. A short drive from Los Angeles and a quick flight from San Francisco, America's Finest City consistently ranks among the best American cities in terms of quality of life. Combine that with some great colleges and universities and you have a perfect recipe for start-up success.

But, as we're seeing in city after city, the future of work is changing.

Nearly 90% of small businesses in San Diego said that creating a social media presence is important to growing their business, but only 15% said that their skills in this area are excellent.

When we asked about what factors are important when hiring employees, 85% said an individual's digital skills were important.

When asked about where a candidate went to school, less than half (46%) of small businesses in your town stated that was an important factor.

Over the next two days, we'll host free trainings for individuals, small-businesses, and non-profits. We'll share the latest tools, tactics, and tips to give your social media strategy a boost. You'll hear firsthand from top Facebook executives, local leaders, and successful San Diego entrepreneurs about how you can translate these digital skills into success for your organization.

'Small businesses are the heart and soul of our economy. And every business has a unique story to tell,' said San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer. 'In today's connected world local businesses are competing with companies around the globe, and this Facebook forum is going to go a long way toward helping San Diego entrepreneurs reach new audiences and share their story with the world.'

We also have a great bonus event this evening to celebrate the businesses of the San Diego Keep It Local campaign. Learn how to make your business stand out and make an impact on the community. Get a private, hands-on training with Facebook experts on using tools to better engage with your audience and grow your business. Network and get inspired by some of the local businesses reminding us to 'keep it local' and support businesses that make San Diego unique!