Facebook, Inc. Class A (FB) closed at $176.26, down $41.24 or 18.96%

-- Lost $119.1 billion in market cap today

-- The drop is larger than the individual market caps of 457 of the 500 companies in the S&P 500, or 91%

-- That's larger than the combined market caps of the bottom 20 companies in the S&P 500

-- Lowest close since May 3, 2018, when it closed at $174.02

-- Largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to May 18, 2012)

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet