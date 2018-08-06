Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 09:41pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/507675/Schall.jpg

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 26, 2018, and July 25, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 25, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Facebook specifically made misleading statements and failed to disclose that the number of daily and monthly active users of its platform was declining. Additionally, due to both currency conditions and a concentration of efforts on promotion of features such as Facebook Stories, which have lower levels of monetization and profitability, the Company expected slower revenue growth and falling margins. Based on these facts, the lawsuit alleges that Facebook made false and materially misleading statements throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Facebook, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
09:41pFACEBOOK : SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing o..
AC
08:16pFacebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify take down Alex Jones content
RE
08:06pFACEBOOK TO BANKS : Give Us Your Data, We'll Give You Our Users -- 4th Update
DJ
08:03pFACEBOOK : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investme..
AC
07:59pFACEBOOK TO BANKS : Give Us Your Data, We'll Give You Our Users -- 3rd Update
DJ
07:51pFACEBOOK TO BANKS : Give Us Your Data, We'll Give You Our Users -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:45pFACEBOOK TO BANKS : Give Us Your Data, We'll Give You Our Users -- Update
DJ
07:41pFACEBOOK : Join Us for Facebook Community Boost in San Diego, CA
PU
07:35pFACEBOOK : removes Alex Jones pages for hate, bullying
AQ
04:46pFACEBOOK ASKS U.S. BANKS FOR FINANCI : Wsj
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:02pThe Calm Before The Storm? 
01:52pThe Stock Market And The FAANGs 
01:50pTHE 'IN YOUR FACE(BOOK)' TRILOGY : How To Trade The Stock In The Near Future 
01:45pFacebook's Value Proposition Has Weakened 
01:40pIs Apple At One Trillion The Peak For FAANG? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 684 M
EBIT 2018 24 824 M
Net income 2018 21 296 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,61
P/E ratio 2019 21,35
EV / Sales 2018 8,48x
EV / Sales 2019 6,57x
Capitalization 513 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK0.75%496 863
TWITTER INC33.11%24 018
LINE CORP4.07%10 550
MATCH GROUP INC20.98%10 238
SINA CORP-20.63%5 690
DENA CO LTD-12.67%2 775
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.