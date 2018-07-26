Facebook : Shares Tumble at Open

By Deepa Seetharaman

Facebook Inc. shares tumbled Thursday after the social-media company warned that its growth is slowing, igniting fears that its fortunes aren't immune to the multiple controversies it has faced this year.

Facebook shares fell 18% to $178.40 in morning trading, erasing about $95 billion in market value for the company, one of the biggest one-day drops ever. The stock is now trading around its April levels.

Facebook had shown few business effects from the negative headlines that have dogged it in recent months. But winding up a quarter during which its privacy practices stirred fresh controversy, the company late Wednesday reported slower-than-expected revenue growth for the period -- albeit logging in at more than 40% -- and said it expected quarterly revenue growth to decline over the rest of the year.

The Menlo Park, Calif., firm also showed sluggish user trends in some of its most lucrative markets, including the U.S. and Canada, in the second quarter.

Daily active users in the U.S. and Canada measured at 185 million, flat with the first quarter and up slightly from a year earlier. Facebook's daily user base in Europe edged down to 279 million accounts, from 282 million in the prior quarter. Facebook executives said that decline stemmed from a tough new European privacy law that went into effect in the second quarter.

