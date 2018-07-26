Log in
FACEBOOK (FB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/26 04:14:14 pm
177.25 USD   -18.51%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : Shares Tumble at Open

07/26/2018 | 03:51pm CEST

By Deepa Seetharaman

Facebook Inc. shares tumbled Thursday after the social-media company warned that its growth is slowing, igniting fears that its fortunes aren't immune to the multiple controversies it has faced this year.

Facebook shares fell 18% to $178.40 in morning trading, erasing about $95 billion in market value for the company, one of the biggest one-day drops ever. The stock is now trading around its April levels.

Facebook had shown few business effects from the negative headlines that have dogged it in recent months. But winding up a quarter during which its privacy practices stirred fresh controversy, the company late Wednesday reported slower-than-expected revenue growth for the period -- albeit logging in at more than 40% -- and said it expected quarterly revenue growth to decline over the rest of the year.

The Menlo Park, Calif., firm also showed sluggish user trends in some of its most lucrative markets, including the U.S. and Canada, in the second quarter.

Daily active users in the U.S. and Canada measured at 185 million, flat with the first quarter and up slightly from a year earlier. Facebook's daily user base in Europe edged down to 279 million accounts, from 282 million in the prior quarter. Facebook executives said that decline stemmed from a tough new European privacy law that went into effect in the second quarter.

--George Stahl contributed to this article.

Write to Deepa Seetharaman at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 56 708 M
EBIT 2018 25 855 M
Net income 2018 22 463 M
Finance 2018 45 731 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,58
P/E ratio 2019 23,83
EV / Sales 2018 10,2x
EV / Sales 2019 7,68x
Capitalization 621 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 231 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK23.26%621 390
TWITTER INC84.17%31 740
MATCH GROUP INC26.96%10 764
LINE CORP3.21%10 673
SINA CORP-15.60%5 940
DENA CO LTD-8.87%2 909
