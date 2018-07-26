Log in
Facebook Shares Tumble at Open -- 3rd Update

07/26/2018 | 07:06pm CEST

By Akane Otani and Deepa Seetharaman

Facebook Inc. shares tumbled Thursday after the social-media company warned that its growth is slowing, knocking down a stock that had been a pillar for the market.

Facebook shares fell 18% to $178.05 in midday trading, erasing about $95 billion in the company's public market value. The loss in market cap is among the biggest-ever single-day drops. Including all shares outstanding, such as those owned by company officers and controlling interests, the drop represents a more than $110 billion loss in value.

The stock drop would represent Facebook's biggest percentage drop ever, and the shares are the worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 and second-worst in the S&P 500.

Wednesday, Facebook reported slower-than-expected revenue growth for the second quarter -- albeit logging in at more than 40% -- and said it expected quarterly revenue growth to decline over the rest of the year. Until then, Facebook had shown few business effects from the negative headlines that have dogged it in recent months.

Chief Financial Officer Dave Wehner blamed "currency headwinds" and new privacy options for users for the shortfall but also revealed that new ad formats, such as those within Instagram Stories, weren't pulling in the same amount of money as ads shown in the Facebook and Instagram feeds.

Operating margins, Mr. Wehner added, would fall to the "mid-30s" from about 44% currently over the next few years, stemming in part from investments in security and safety that Facebook has discussed since last fall.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that Facebook needed to invest more in security measures to prevent the platform from being manipulated. He also pledged that the company wouldn't stop building new products "because that wouldn't be the right way to serve our community and because we run this company for the long term, not for the next quarter."

Analysts expressed frustration with the company's remarks. "Mark Zuckerberg has been talking and writing about fixing the business for months now, and yet management is just now discussing its impact to financial results," said Stifel analyst Scott W. Devitt. "It's infuriating, to be honest."

Technology stocks have ripped past the broader market this year as investors have bet on companies like Amazon.com, Alphabet Inc., Netflix Inc. and Facebook Inc. dominating industries ranging from retail to entertainment. Even with the technology stocks sliding Thursday, many of the market's behemoths hung onto sizable 2018 gains: ranging from Netflix's 88% advance to Amazon's 56% rise to Microsoft's 29% climb. The S&P 500, by comparison, has risen 6.3% in 2018.

Analysts also remain overwhelmingly bullish on the big tech stocks. Of those who have issued a rating for the stock, 96% of analysts have recommended buying or being overweight Amazon, while 91% have issued equivalent ratings for Alphabet, according to FactSet.

To many, analysts' conviction in technology stocks reflects the sector's rapid climb to dominance across a myriad of industries, as well as its record of above-average earnings growth. Yet Facebook's slide, along with others, have made some investors increasingly worried that the technology sector could be due for a reversal.

Investors have ranked being long the big tech names and their Chinese equivalents, Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent, as the most crowded trade in the markets for six consecutive months, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch's July survey of global fund managers.

When market bets look overwhelmingly one-sided, analysts worry they are prone to unraveling quickly: such was the case when the big tech names tumbled in March, dragging the broader stock market lower, as investors worried that fallout over Facebook's handling of user data around the 2016 election could spur tighter regulations around the industry. More recently, Netflix slid 6.5%, notching its biggest one-day loss of the year, after missing its own forecasts by more than a million subscribers.

"What we'd been seeing would almost suggest that these companies are infallible," said Brendan Erne, director of portfolio implementation at Personal Capital, who had been advising clients against stacking up bets in popular technology stocks. "But these trades can end abruptly and with very little reason."

Institutional investors have hung onto large stakes in Facebook, with 13F filing data for the quarter through March 31 showing the Vanguard Group owning roughly 7.1% of shares outstanding, Fidelity Management & Research Co. having a 4.9% stake and BlackRock Fund Advisors with 4.4%, according to FactSet.

Fund managers have increasingly pulled back on bets against technology stocks. Short interest on the biggest tech stocks as a percentage of float--how many shares available to trade--has fallen to near record low levels over the past year, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a July report.

--Akane Otani and George Stahl contributed to this article.

Write to Akane Otani at [email protected] and Deepa Seetharaman at [email protected]

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 25551.19 Delayed Quote.2.81%
FACEBOOK -19.10% 175.99 Delayed Quote.23.26%
NASDAQ 100 -1.32% 7408.3378 Delayed Quote.15.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.94% 7856.6591 Delayed Quote.14.90%
S&P 500 0.91% 2846.07 Real-time Quote.5.49%
