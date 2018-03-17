Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Facebook : Suspends Cambridge Analytica for Failing to Delete User Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2018 | 05:30am CET

By Deepa Seetharaman

Facebook Inc. said it suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data firm that helped President Donald Trump with the 2016 election, after learning that it misled the social-media giant and violated its policy for handling user data.

Facebook said late Friday it been given information that Cambridge Analytica, along with two individuals who don't work there, improperly kept Facebook user data for years despite telling the social network that it had destroyed those records. Facebook didn't say how Cambridge Analytica used that data or if it gave the data to the Trump campaign.

Cambridge Analytica didn't immediately respond to requests for comment late Friday.

Facebook, which didn't elaborate on the source of its information, said it is suspending Cambridge Analytica, its parent Strategic Communication Laboratories, and the two individuals from buying ads or administering clients' pages while it investigates the reports.

The move once again spotlights Facebook's role during the 2016 presidential election and its shortcomings in policing manipulation and misuse of its platform.

Cambridge Analytica was a top vendor to Mr. Trump's 2016 campaign and has come under scrutiny in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether Trump associates colluded with Russia's efforts to interfere in the U.S. election. Mr. Trump has denied any collusion by his campaign with the Russians, and Moscow has denied meddling in the election.

Facebook said it had learned in 2015 that Aleksandr Kogan, a psychology professor at the University of Cambridge, broke its data policies when he shared user data gleaned from his personality-prediction app, "thisisyourdigitallife," to third parties including Cambridge Analytica and Christopher Wylie, who runs a company called of Eunoia Technologies Inc.

About 270,000 people downloaded the app, giving Mr. Kogan access to information such as the cities they lived in, the content they had liked, or information about their friends, Facebook Deputy General Counsel Paul Grewal wrote in a blog post.

Mr. Kogan's data gathering was permitted at the time, but he violated Facebook policy by sharing the data he compiled with outsiders. Facebook in 2015 removed his app and demanded that he and those he shared the data with certify that the data was destroyed, the company said.

Mr. Kogan didn't immediately respond to requests for comment late Friday. Mr. Wylie couldn't immediately be located.

A Facebook spokesman said the parties, including Cambridge Analytica, entered legal agreements on the deletion, but Facebook couldn't independently verify that it was scrubbed. The company has since changed its data policies so developers can't easily gather as much data about Facebook users, it said.

Facebook said it learned several days ago that not all the data was deleted.

"We are moving aggressively to determine the accuracy of these claims," Mr. Grewal wrote Friday. "If true, this is another unacceptable violation of trust and the commitments they made."

Facebook said it has previously taken similar action against other advertisers and developers, although a spokesman declined to describe any examples.

The Trump campaign paid Cambridge Analytica close to $9 million for data, polling and research services, according to Federal Election Commission records and a person familiar with additional payments that weren't publicly disclosed.

Mr. Mueller in the fall asked Cambridge Analytica to turn over the emails of any of its employees who worked on the Trump campaign, in a sign that the special counsel is probing the campaign's data operation, The Wall Street Journal reported in December.

Cambridge Analytica Chief Executive Alexander Nix has said he contacted WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange through his speaker's bureau during the 2016 campaign to offer help organizing the Hillary Clinton-related emails the website planned to publish. WikiLeaks last year published a trove of Clinton-related emails that U.S. intelligence agencies later determined had been stolen by Russian intelligence and given to the website. Mr. Assange said he rejected Mr. Nix's outreach.

Since the 2016 election, Cambridge Analytica largely has departed the American political consulting world. FEC records show it doesn't have any U.S. political clients, as the data firm has grappled with staff upheaval and complaints from clients that it fell short in delivering services it promised. The firm has defended its work, saying political cycles mean its level of business fluctuates.

--Rebecca Ballhaus contributed to this article.

Write to Deepa Seetharaman at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
05:30aFACEBOOK : Suspends Cambridge Analytica for Failing to Delete User Data
DJ
02:30aWall Street's tech love affair might end in tears
RE
03/16NATIONAL GRID : Just a few days after power was restored from the March 9 no
AQ
03/16NATIONAL GRID : Tri-Towns walloped again by third nor'easter Power outages wides..
AQ
03/16FACEBOOK : 'very sorry' after search function suggests child abuse videos
AQ
03/16MEREDITH MOVES TO SELL TIME, FORTUNE : sources
RE
03/15FACEBOOK : Silicon Valley approach has hindered its video ambitions
AQ
03/15FACEBOOK, BLAMED OVER DEADLY ANTI-MU : report
AQ
03/15FACEBOOK : launches Trip Consideration tool
AQ
03/14FACEBOOK FOUNDER'S SISTER : Shabbat is an amazing gift
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/16ALIBABA : Undervalued? 
03/15My Best Advice For Millennials Right Now 
03/15FACEBOOK : The End Isn't Near 
03/15APPLE : Tech Rally Exhausted, Time To Hedge 
03/14NBC News plans streaming service launch this year 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 242 M
EBIT 2018 25 171 M
Net income 2018 21 514 M
Finance 2018 49 795 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,39
P/E ratio 2019 20,86
EV / Sales 2018 8,77x
EV / Sales 2019 6,63x
Capitalization 534 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | FB | US30303M1027 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 221 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK4.89%534 113
TWITTER INC49.10%25 613
MATCH GROUP INC49.19%12 463
LINE CORP-8.78%9 705
SINA CORP18.19%8 418
MIXI INC-15.53%3 150
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.