Facebook : Temporarily Bans Alex Jones Over Video Posts

By Sarah E. Needleman

Facebook Inc. said it banned controversial radio host Alex Jones for 30 days for repeatedly posting content that violated the social network's community guidelines, and has removed four videos posted to pages maintained by him and the InfoWars site he operates.

The ban doesn't apply to InfoWars itself. Mr. Jones, known for propagating conspiracy theories, won't be able to publish content under his personal profile or to any pages in which he is an administrator, the company said Friday. He also won't be able to message, comment or post anywhere else on the social-media site.

Facebook has faced criticism in recent months for allowing Mr. Jones to maintain a presence on the platform. Mr. Jones was sued in April by the parents of two 6-year-old boys killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School attack in 2012 for repeatedly calling the shooting a hoax. A year earlier, Mr. Jones settled a lawsuit filed by yogurt maker Chobani over an InfoWars tweet and video entitled "Idaho Yogurt Maker Caught Importing Migrant Rapists."

Facebook said it had previously notified Mr. Jones about violating the site's policies governing hate speech and bullying. The company said he was warned that his next violation would result in a ban.

Three of the videos Facebook removed were reported Wednesday by the social network's users, the company said, while one was reported a month ago. Facebook said it erred in initially determining the video didn't violate its policies.

Each time content is removed, it counts as a strike against a page, the company said. Crossing a certain number of strikes can cause a page to be removed. Facebook declined to specify its threshold.

Mr. Jones's suspension comes the same week Facebook suffered the biggest one-day loss in market value for a U.S.-listed company after it warned of slower growth ahead as it tries to better police its platform.

Facebook is facing scrutiny from lawmakers over how the social network mediates political discourse on its platform, and it continues to deal with fallout related to how outside parties access and use the personal data of Facebook users.