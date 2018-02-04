Facebook : This Friends Day, Show Gratitude for Your Closest Friends

By Mike Nowak, Product Director, Goodwill

Think through your closest friends. Is there someone who always has your back? Someone who never forgets your birthday? Or perhaps someone you consider your very best friend…aka your bestie?

February 4 is Friends Day, a day to show gratitude for all the important people in your life. To help you celebrate, you will see a message from Facebook at the top of News Feed wishing you a Happy Friends Day with a personalized Friends Awards video.

After the short video you can create and share your own Friends Awards - pre-made or by creating your own from a template, like 'Bestie,' 'Great Listener' and 'Knows How to Make Me Laugh.'

For those who want to participate in other ways, there are three unique Camera filters for people to share.

Facebook will also celebrate Friends Day with a series of short films that highlight five remarkable friendships from around the world.

From the beginning, Facebook has been about connecting with your friends, which is why we're inspired to see more than 750 million new friendships formed on Facebook each day. We hope everyone will take time this weekend to show a little gratitude.

Check out Friends Awards and all the Friends Day films at facebook.com/friendsday.