FACEBOOK (FB)
Facebook : This Friends Day, Show Gratitude for Your Closest Friends

02/04/2018 | 03:15pm CET

By Mike Nowak, Product Director, Goodwill

Think through your closest friends. Is there someone who always has your back? Someone who never forgets your birthday? Or perhaps someone you consider your very best friend…aka your bestie?

February 4 is Friends Day, a day to show gratitude for all the important people in your life. To help you celebrate, you will see a message from Facebook at the top of News Feed wishing you a Happy Friends Day with a personalized Friends Awards video.

After the short video you can create and share your own Friends Awards - pre-made or by creating your own from a template, like 'Bestie,' 'Great Listener' and 'Knows How to Make Me Laugh.'

For those who want to participate in other ways, there are three unique Camera filters for people to share.

Facebook will also celebrate Friends Day with a series of short films that highlight five remarkable friendships from around the world.

From the beginning, Facebook has been about connecting with your friends, which is why we're inspired to see more than 750 million new friendships formed on Facebook each day. We hope everyone will take time this weekend to show a little gratitude.

Check out Friends Awards and all the Friends Day films at facebook.com/friendsday.

Facebook Inc. published this content on 04 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2018 14:14:03 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 984 M
EBIT 2018 24 840 M
Net income 2018 21 167 M
Finance 2018 49 795 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,24
P/E ratio 2019 22,22
EV / Sales 2018 9,30x
EV / Sales 2019 7,05x
Capitalization 561 B
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 219 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK9.42%561 083
TWITTER INC13.04%20 159
LINE CORP6.32%10 753
MATCH GROUP INC12.62%9 631
SINA CORP18.17%8 477
MIXI INC-4.88%3 460
