4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/01 06:40:31 pm
171.53 USD   -0.61%
06:35pFACEBOOK : New Facebook and Instagram Tools Aim to Curb Your Binge
DJ
06:15pFACEBOOK : WhatsApp to start charging business users
RE
06:15pFACEBOOK'S NEW : Make Money
DJ
Facebook : WhatsApp to start charging business users

0
08/01/2018 | 06:15pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc WhatsApp messenger service will start charging businesses for sending marketing and customer service messages, it said on Wednesday, as the social network company's flagship brand faces slowing usage and revenue growth.

The messages will be charged at a fixed rate for confirmed delivery, ranging from 0.5 cents to 9 cents per message depending on the country, WhatsApp said.

Facebook has been looking at ways to monetize its WhatsApp service in the face of rising costs as it spends heavily to improve privacy safeguards and tackles concerns about social media addiction.

WhatsApp, which has around 1.5 billion users, said starting Wednesday businesses can use its WhatsApp Business API to send notifications such as shipping confirmations, appointment reminders and event tickets.

WhatsApp acknowledged that it is charging a premium compared to SMS rates. Wireless carriers typically charge businesses well below a penny per SMS, and the price is still close to a penny when including fees collected by intermediaries between carriers and businesses.

WhatsApp had announced in January it would start allowing small business accounts to communicate through the WhatsApp Business application, which has over 3 million active users. Chief operating officer Matt Idema said at the time that the WhatsApp intends to charge businesses in the future.

Facebook also said on Wednesday that users on its namesake app and Instagram can now see the amount of time they spend on the app each day and receive notifications when they exceed a self-prescribed threshold. Users also can mute notifications from the apps for up to eight hours.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 808 M
EBIT 2018 24 892 M
Net income 2018 21 425 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,67
P/E ratio 2019 20,50
EV / Sales 2018 8,13x
EV / Sales 2019 6,31x
Capitalization 495 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 212 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK0.00%495 155
TWITTER INC32.74%23 619
LINE CORP4.50%11 090
MATCH GROUP INC15.36%10 628
SINA CORP-19.77%5 767
DENA CO LTD-10.23%2 835
