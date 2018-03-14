Facebook : Will Pay Publishers to Create News Video for Watch

Log in
03/14/2018 | 06:53pm CET

By Benjamin Mullin

As Facebook courts publishers to create news content for its video hub, some news organizations are leery of jumping on board without certain assurances, given the social media company's history of shifting priorities.

Facebook says it plans to create a news section in Watch, its hub for original video shows. The plans, first reported by Axios, involve testing various video partnerships with about 10 publishers, including a daily video from each participating publisher running at least three minutes that would begin rolling out in the summer.

Facebook will pay publishers up front to create the content, according to a person familiar with the program, who added that questions related to advertising on the section have not been answered yet.

Some publishers are wary of the new program, given Facebook's track record of introducing new initiatives with news organizations only to later cut back financial support. For example, in 2016 Facebook signed video creators, including CNN, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, to 12-month deals collectively worth at least $50 million to create live video. Facebook didn't renew many of those deals after they expired, leaving publishers without funding for content producers hired to produce live video on Facebook.

That said, given the prospects of exposure on the world's biggest social network and potential revenue from lucrative video ad sales, some news publishers are still considering participating in the Facebook Watch news initiative -- under the right circumstances.

"I think anytime Facebook is willing to pay, we're more willing to play, " said a publishing executive familiar with the program. "The problem is that when these pilot programs expire, there is still no clear revenue channel. Then you're stuck."

When Facebook Watch launched last year, the company offered some publishers licensing fees or money to offset production costs, while others got a share of revenue generated from video ads on the platform. Some were guaranteed a minimum amount of ad revenue. At the time, deals struck with publishers like Business Insider, Group Nine Media and Refinery29 were for Facebook Watch shows focused on topics such as cooking, animals and sexuality.

"Timely news video is the latest step in our strategy to make targeted investments in new types of programming on Facebook Watch," said Campbell Brown, head of news partnerships at Facebook. "As part of our broader effort to support quality news on Facebook, we plan to meet with a wide-range of potential partners to develop, learn and innovate on news programming tailored to succeed in a social environment."

Because Facebook has been fickle in its dealings with publishers before, news organizations should adopt a measured approach to its participation in the program, said Jason Kint, the chief executive of publisher trade group Digital Content Next.

"Continuing to expand Watch as a video hub for high-quality video makes a lot of sense for Facebook," Mr. Kint said. "But we're at a point where trust in Facebook as a mutually beneficial partner has evaporated. And any media company should be looking at this purely on an ROI basis."

When asked about the news video initiative, one publishing executive said his company generally avoids deals with platform companies like Facebook and Snapchat unless they have a degree of exclusivity. "In my experience, when these deals have lots of partners vs. (a) more exclusive relationship, it's usually better for consumers and platforms, but less so for content producers," this person said.

The news video effort adds to the whiplash publishers have felt in recent years at the hands of Facebook. Some publishers are still scrambling to process the impact of a news feed algorithm change announced in January designed to reduce the number of posts from publishers. The change will result in news comprising about 4% of posts in users' feeds globally, down from 5%. In addition, posts from publishers deemed trustworthy by Facebook users are now slated to receive a boost in the news feed, while untrustworthy publishers will be penalized.

"I think as opposed to what's expected in most business dealings, Facebook has proven to be really hard to rely on as a business partner," said a publisher with a close relationship with Facebook. "They change plans often and inconsistently and don't seem to feel burdened by prior commitments."

Facebook's decision to include a standalone news product in Watch is a reversal for the company, which launched the video feature last year without shows dedicated to hard news. Facebook Watch is part of a push by Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to invest more in video and entice users to spend additional time on the social network. But at the time of Facebook Watch's debut, the company was at the center of a maelstrom of criticism that its platform facilitated the spread of fake news.

Another news industry executive said many publishers are skeptical that the Facebook Watch platform will draw big enough audiences to prove to be a viable platform for media organizations. This person added that their company would consider participating in the new program if Facebook got the funding model right and the content proved popular with users.

