FACEBOOK (FB)
182.94 USD   +2.90%
Facebook asks U.S. banks for financial info to boost user engagement: WSJ

08/06/2018 | 04:46pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at the Facebook logo on an iPad in this photo illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc has asked large U.S. banks to share detailed financial information about their customers, as part of an effort to offer new services to users, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The financial information asked from the banks include card transactions and checking account balances, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/2Kvw61Y)

Facebook, which is trying to deepen user engagement, has asked JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc and U.S. Bancorp to discuss potential offerings it could host for bank customers on Facebook Messenger, the newspaper reported.

The social media company said it wouldn't use the bank data for ad-targeting purposes or share it with third parties, the WSJ said.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP -0.08% 72.36 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
FACEBOOK 2.33% 181.8448 Delayed Quote.0.75%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.25% 116.82 Delayed Quote.9.49%
US BANCORP 0.09% 52.965 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
WELLS FARGO -0.39% 58.62 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 684 M
EBIT 2018 24 824 M
Net income 2018 21 296 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,61
P/E ratio 2019 21,35
EV / Sales 2018 8,48x
EV / Sales 2019 6,57x
Capitalization 513 B
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK0.75%496 863
TWITTER INC33.11%24 018
LINE CORP4.07%10 550
MATCH GROUP INC20.98%10 238
SINA CORP-20.63%5 690
DENA CO LTD-12.67%2 775
