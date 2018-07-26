Facebook : buys Israeli messaging company Redkix

Facebook launched Workplace, its subscription-based social platform for businesses, in 2016.

Redkix and Facebook did not disclose financial details. A source close to the transaction told Reuters the value of the deal was less than $100 million(76.28 million pounds).

More than 30,000 companies use Workplace by Facebook to collaborate with their colleagues and "get more work done", a Facebook spokesperson said.

"Bringing people closer together is at the core of Facebook," Redkix co-founders Oudi and Roy Antebi said in a blog on the company's website. "Workplace brings this mission to enterprises to make them more connected and productive."

Redkix, which has raised $20 million from investors including Salesforce Ventures, has offices in California and Tel Aviv.

