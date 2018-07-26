Log in
FACEBOOK (FB)
07/26 09:22:02 pm
174.775 USD   -19.64%
FACEBOOK : buys Israeli messaging company Redkix
RE
08:44pFACEBOOK : 'Chief Buzzkill' Strikes Again
DJ
08:27pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ..
PR
Facebook : buys Israeli messaging company Redkix

07/26/2018 | 08:47pm CEST

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel's Redkix, whose product combines email and team messaging, said on Thursday it has agreed to be acquired by Facebook, where it will join the Workplace team to help companies collaborate.

Facebook launched Workplace, its subscription-based social platform for businesses, in 2016.

Redkix and Facebook did not disclose financial details. A source close to the transaction told Reuters the value of the deal was less than $100 million(76.28 million pounds).

More than 30,000 companies use Workplace by Facebook to collaborate with their colleagues and "get more work done", a Facebook spokesperson said.

"Bringing people closer together is at the core of Facebook," Redkix co-founders Oudi and Roy Antebi said in a blog on the company's website. "Workplace brings this mission to enterprises to make them more connected and productive."

Redkix, which has raised $20 million from investors including Salesforce Ventures, has offices in California and Tel Aviv.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 56 708 M
EBIT 2018 25 855 M
Net income 2018 22 463 M
Finance 2018 45 731 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,58
P/E ratio 2019 23,83
EV / Sales 2018 10,2x
EV / Sales 2019 7,68x
Capitalization 621 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 231 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK23.26%621 390
TWITTER INC84.17%31 740
MATCH GROUP INC26.96%10 764
LINE CORP3.21%10 673
SINA CORP-15.60%5 940
DENA CO LTD-8.87%2 909
