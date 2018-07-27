Log in
FACEBOOK (FB)
Facebook : is sued after stock plunge 'shocked' market

07/27/2018 | 11:45pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Facebook Inc and its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg were sued on Friday in what could be the first of many lawsuits over a disappointing earnings announcement by the social media company that wiped out about $120 billion (91.51 billion pounds)of shareholder wealth.

The complaint filed by shareholder James Kacouris in Manhattan federal court accused Facebook, Zuckerberg and Chief Financial Officer David Wehner of making misleading statements about or failing to disclose slowing revenue growth, falling operating margins, and declines in active users.

Kacouris said the marketplace was "shocked" when "the truth" began to emerge on Wednesday from the Menlo Park, California-based company. He said the 19 percent plunge in Facebook shares the next day stemmed from federal securities law violations by the defendants.

The lawsuit seeks class-action status and unspecified damages. A Facebook spokeswoman declined to comment.

Shareholders often sue companies in the United States after unexpected stock price declines, especially if the loss of wealth is large.

Facebook has faced dozens of lawsuits over its handling of user data in a scandal also concerning the U.K. firm Cambridge Analytica. Many have been consolidated in the federal court in San Francisco.

Thursday's plunge also hit Zuckerberg's bottom line.

Zuckerberg had been tied with Warren Buffett as the world's fourth-richest person, but the Berkshire Hathaway Inc chairman's current $83 billion fortune tops Zuckerberg's $66 billion, Forbes magazine said.

Buffett now ranks third among the world's billionaires, while Zuckerberg is sixth.

Facebook shares fell another 0.8 percent on Friday, closing at $174.89 on the Nasdaq.

The case is Kacouris v Facebook Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-06765.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas)

By Jonathan Stempel

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 802 M
EBIT 2018 25 221 M
Net income 2018 21 616 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,05
P/E ratio 2019 20,77
EV / Sales 2018 10,5x
EV / Sales 2019 8,23x
Capitalization 630 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 213 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-0.11%629 582
TWITTER INC78.84%33 283
MATCH GROUP INC22.58%11 008
LINE CORP10.92%10 412
SINA CORP-16.03%6 051
DENA CO LTD-9.59%2 889
