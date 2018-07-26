Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Facebook Inc. - FB

07/26/2018 | 08:27pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Facebook Inc. ("Facebook" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FB).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Facebook and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On July 25, 2018, post-market, Facebook announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018.  The Company reported revenues and numbers of daily and monthly active users that fell short of market expectations.  On a conference call discussing Facebook's financial outlook, the Company's chief financial officer stated that Facebook expected its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to fall.  Following these disclosures, Facebook's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 26, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-facebook-inc---fb-300687375.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
