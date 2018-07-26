Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Facebook Inc. - FB

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Facebook Inc. ("Facebook" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Facebook and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 25, 2018, post-market, Facebook announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018. The Company reported revenues and numbers of daily and monthly active users that fell short of market expectations. On a conference call discussing Facebook's financial outlook, the Company's chief financial officer stated that Facebook expected its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to fall. Following these disclosures, Facebook's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 26, 2018.

