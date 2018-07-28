Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. – FB

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from April 26, 2018 through July 25, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for
Facebook investors under the federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) the number of daily and monthly active Facebook users was
declining; (2) due to unfavorable currency conditions and plans to
promote and grow features of Facebook’s social media platform with
historically lower levels of monetization, such as Stories, Facebook
anticipated its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to
fall; and (3) as a result, Facebook’s public statements were materially
false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details
entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 25,
2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of
other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
