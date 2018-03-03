Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/02 10:00:02 pm
176.62 USD   +0.39%
08:48aTONE-DEAF : Facebook's Russia Bungle -- WSJ -2-
DJ
08:48aTONE-DEAF : Facebook's Russia Bungle -- WSJ
DJ
12:10aFACEBOOK : ends news feed experiment on Guatemalans, Slovakians
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Tone-Deaf : Facebook's Russia Bungle -- WSJ -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2018 | 08:48am CET

The reluctance to speak openly about Russia in part reflected Facebook's concerns about hurting its public image, say some people familiar with the company's response at the time. In early 2017, an internal metric closely watched by Facebook as a measure of user sentiment -- the "good for the world" metric -- slipped slightly, says a person familiar with the figures.

Reluctance to speak

The reticence also reflected a limited view in Facebook about the extent of its responsibilities, several current and former executives say. Facebook still viewed itself as a young company fighting for survival and united under Mr. Zuckerberg's mission to connect the world, they say.

"You're so focused on building good stuff," says Mike Hoefflinger, a former Facebook executive who published a book about Facebook's corporate culture in 2017, "you're not sitting there thinking, if we get lucky enough to build this thing and get two and a quarter billion people to use it, then this other bad stuff could happen."

Indeed, while the security team worked to uncover Russian accounts through 2017, Facebook assigned a small team to boost user growth in Russia and other markets, says a person familiar with the team. The team considered developing Russia-specific products such as a music service, although it didn't launch it, the person says.

Facebook ran into snags in Washington. Over the summer, it contacted Mr. Mueller's team about the ads and fake accounts. To complicate matters, the Mueller probe had legal powers that went beyond those available to Congress and had issued a gag order preventing Facebook from talking about its work with Mr. Mueller in much detail, say people familiar with the matter. So while Facebook was able to hand over complete data on the Russian ads to the special counsel, it wasn't able to seek public credit for that.

Also, its lawyers initially felt unable to provide the same level of information to Congress because of their interpretation of the company's privacy policies, these people say.

On Sept. 6, when Facebook disclosed that the IRA accounts bought $100,000 in ads, lawmakers were angered when it wouldn't show them the full library of ads.

The blowback startled Facebook. Employees expected more credit for disclosing the information.

Facebook lawyers examined the company's policies, eventually finding a loophole that allowed them to share more information.

On Sept. 21, Mr. Zuckerberg's first day back from paternity leave, he broadcast live from Facebook and outlined nine changes it would make to prevent foreign meddling, including handing the IRA ads to Congress.

In October, Mr. Goldman, the Facebook ad chief, flew to Hawaii for the conference. During an impromptu discussion, he defended Facebook's handling of the Russia crisis and said it was taking aggressive steps to shore up its ad systems, say people familiar with his remarks. He argued that the Russian ads were primarily intended to sow division, the people say.

Many attendees pushed back. Someone asked Mr. Goldman about the fact that the Russians bought ads in rubles, drawing laughter from the crowd. "I wouldn't say there were jeers," one attendee says, "but there were eye rolls."

Some Facebook executives agree with Mr. Goldman's view that Russian Facebook ads weren't primarily intended to shape the election, say people familiar with the sentiments.

The feeling that Facebook was being singled out solidified after its top lawyer fielded the bulk of the questioning during the congressional hearings on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Within Facebook, Mr. Goldman's Feb. 16 tweets didn't initially cause much commotion, say people inside the company, until Mr. Trump retweeted one, triggering fury from Trump opponents and creating another political mess for Facebook.

Facebook's communications team spent the Presidents Day long weekend debating a public response to the furor that would respect Mr. Mueller's probe without drawing Mr. Trump's ire, say people familiar with the debate. Employees asked in internal forums if Mr. Goldman's views reflected Facebook's latest position on the Russia probe, another person says, adding, "people kind of freaked out internally."

After Facebook distanced itself from Mr. Goldman's tweets, Mr. Zuckerberg did the same the following week during a companywide question-and-answer session, people familiar with his comments say.

--Betsy Morris contributed to this article.

Write to Deepa Seetharaman at [email protected], Robert McMillan at [email protected] and Georgia Wells at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
08:48aTONE-DEAF : Facebook's Russia Bungle -- WSJ -2-
DJ
08:48aTONE-DEAF : Facebook's Russia Bungle -- WSJ
DJ
12:10aFACEBOOK : ends news feed experiment on Guatemalans, Slovakians
AQ
03/02FACEBOOK : cancels news feed update
AQ
03/02TONE-DEAF : How Facebook Misread America's Mood on Russia
DJ
03/02FACEBOOK : Media Savvy Balmain Designer Falls Out of Love With Instagram -- Upda..
DJ
03/02Mastercard Partners Zenith, Ecobank to Support Small Businesses via Facebook
AQ
03/02FACEBOOK : admits Explore Feed was a terrible idea
AQ
03/02FACEBOOK : ends six-country test that split News Feed in two
AQ
03/02FACEBOOK : ends six-country test that split News Feed in two
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/02My Dividend Growth Portfolio - 42 Holdings, 5 Buys, 4 Sells 
03/02Facebook Is Planning For The Future, And Will Reward Investors Long-Term 
03/02Lions Gate producing Kardashian prank show for Facebook 
03/02Top 5 Trends I Am Following In 2018 
03/02WALL STREET BREAKFAST : World Markets Sharply Lower Following Trump's Tariff Ann.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 250 M
EBIT 2018 25 330 M
Net income 2018 21 521 M
Finance 2018 49 795 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,40
P/E ratio 2019 20,04
EV / Sales 2018 8,39x
EV / Sales 2019 6,33x
Capitalization 513 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | FB | US30303M1027 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 221 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-0.30%513 081
TWITTER INC32.69%23 948
MATCH GROUP INC25.58%10 740
LINE CORP-10.06%9 650
SINA CORP16.57%8 192
MIXI INC-18.75%3 117
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.