Tone-Deaf : Facebook's Russia Bungle -- WSJ -2

The reluctance to speak openly about Russia in part reflected Facebook's concerns about hurting its public image, say some people familiar with the company's response at the time. In early 2017, an internal metric closely watched by Facebook as a measure of user sentiment -- the "good for the world" metric -- slipped slightly, says a person familiar with the figures.

Reluctance to speak

The reticence also reflected a limited view in Facebook about the extent of its responsibilities, several current and former executives say. Facebook still viewed itself as a young company fighting for survival and united under Mr. Zuckerberg's mission to connect the world, they say.

"You're so focused on building good stuff," says Mike Hoefflinger, a former Facebook executive who published a book about Facebook's corporate culture in 2017, "you're not sitting there thinking, if we get lucky enough to build this thing and get two and a quarter billion people to use it, then this other bad stuff could happen."

Indeed, while the security team worked to uncover Russian accounts through 2017, Facebook assigned a small team to boost user growth in Russia and other markets, says a person familiar with the team. The team considered developing Russia-specific products such as a music service, although it didn't launch it, the person says.

Facebook ran into snags in Washington. Over the summer, it contacted Mr. Mueller's team about the ads and fake accounts. To complicate matters, the Mueller probe had legal powers that went beyond those available to Congress and had issued a gag order preventing Facebook from talking about its work with Mr. Mueller in much detail, say people familiar with the matter. So while Facebook was able to hand over complete data on the Russian ads to the special counsel, it wasn't able to seek public credit for that.

Also, its lawyers initially felt unable to provide the same level of information to Congress because of their interpretation of the company's privacy policies, these people say.

On Sept. 6, when Facebook disclosed that the IRA accounts bought $100,000 in ads, lawmakers were angered when it wouldn't show them the full library of ads.

The blowback startled Facebook. Employees expected more credit for disclosing the information.

Facebook lawyers examined the company's policies, eventually finding a loophole that allowed them to share more information.

On Sept. 21, Mr. Zuckerberg's first day back from paternity leave, he broadcast live from Facebook and outlined nine changes it would make to prevent foreign meddling, including handing the IRA ads to Congress.

In October, Mr. Goldman, the Facebook ad chief, flew to Hawaii for the conference. During an impromptu discussion, he defended Facebook's handling of the Russia crisis and said it was taking aggressive steps to shore up its ad systems, say people familiar with his remarks. He argued that the Russian ads were primarily intended to sow division, the people say.

Many attendees pushed back. Someone asked Mr. Goldman about the fact that the Russians bought ads in rubles, drawing laughter from the crowd. "I wouldn't say there were jeers," one attendee says, "but there were eye rolls."

Some Facebook executives agree with Mr. Goldman's view that Russian Facebook ads weren't primarily intended to shape the election, say people familiar with the sentiments.

The feeling that Facebook was being singled out solidified after its top lawyer fielded the bulk of the questioning during the congressional hearings on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Within Facebook, Mr. Goldman's Feb. 16 tweets didn't initially cause much commotion, say people inside the company, until Mr. Trump retweeted one, triggering fury from Trump opponents and creating another political mess for Facebook.

Facebook's communications team spent the Presidents Day long weekend debating a public response to the furor that would respect Mr. Mueller's probe without drawing Mr. Trump's ire, say people familiar with the debate. Employees asked in internal forums if Mr. Goldman's views reflected Facebook's latest position on the Russia probe, another person says, adding, "people kind of freaked out internally."

After Facebook distanced itself from Mr. Goldman's tweets, Mr. Zuckerberg did the same the following week during a companywide question-and-answer session, people familiar with his comments say.

--Betsy Morris contributed to this article.

