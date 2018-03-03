Tone-Deaf : Facebook's Russia Bungle -- WSJ

Tech giant discounted impact of meddling, deepening a perception it is oblivious to its social impact

By Deepa Seetharaman, Robert McMillan and Georgia Wells

Weeks after Facebook Inc. disclosed it had been exploited by Russia-backed propagandists, the company was still underestimating its problems, with users and advertisers and, crucially, Washington.

At an October off-the-record conference of tech-industry elites in Hawaii, Facebook's head of advertising, Rob Goldman, defended Facebook's response and argued the Russians bought ads to exploit social divisions, not primarily to sway the 2016 U.S. presidential election, say people who heard his remarks.

It struck some attendees as tone-deaf. "There was not a lot of contrition there," said one attendee.

Last month, Mr. Goldman made a similar argument publicly, following an indictment by special counsel Robert Mueller of Russians allegedly involved in the influence campaign. On Twitter, he criticized the media, touted Facebook's steps to address Russian manipulation and suggested there were "easy" solutions to the problem that included a better-educated population. He said influencing the election wasn't the "main goal" of the Russian ads, which some in Washington interpreted as contradicting the indictment.

Facebook users, advertisers and Democrats in Washington slammed the tweets as a sign the company's leaders still hadn't reckoned with its role in the Russian campaign. Facebook said Mr. Goldman was stating his own views. He later apologized to colleagues for the controversy.

It isn't clear whether the Russian activity on Facebook made a difference in the election, a position some Facebook executives still privately maintain, and no evidence has emerged that it tipped the result to President Donald Trump. What is clear, however, is that the social-media giant's months-long obliviousness to deepening public concern about its social impact has worsened a backlash against it and other Silicon Valley giants.

That misjudgment appears particularly to have fueled new tension between Facebook and Democrats, who had long been close to the company. "Facebook was very slow to recognize the scope of the problem," Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner said in an email to The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. "I think they have taken some important steps, but they still have a lot more work to do to eliminate opportunities for manipulation of their services."

Facebook, which generated $40 billion in annual revenue from its ability to narrowly target advertisers' messages to receptive audiences, failed repeatedly to grasp what message its own actions were sending, especially in Washington. Last fall, it expected accolades for proactively disclosing information about the Russian ad buys -- but instead faced complaints it wasn't sharing enough. Facebook responded with more data, but each disclosure fueled more questions about what else it knew but hadn't revealed.

First alert

Facebook's executive team was alerted to the potential Russian manipulation efforts in a Dec. 9, 2016, memo from the company's security team, say people familiar with the memo. But the company waited nine months before publicly saying that Russian manipulation had occurred.

That disclosure was followed by a cascade of further disclosures as public anger grew, with Facebook acknowledging in an October congressional hearing that the Russian efforts had reached 126 million people.

"They were in denial about the size of the problem and in denial about the effect it was having," says Clint Watts, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation counterterrorism agent now at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, a Philadelphia-based think tank. Mr. Watts added that Facebook has done more to address the Russian issue than other tech companies, but has borne the brunt of public criticism.

Asked to comment for this article, Facebook's vice president of global policy, Joel Kaplan, in a written statement said: "The issue of Russian election interference on our platform is something we continued to learn more about as we conducted our own internal reviews and provided information to law enforcement officials and legislators to inform their own inquiries."

"At each stage of the process, we have worked to share as much information as possible with the appropriate authorities and with the public," he said.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has said he is "dead serious" about stopping foreign manipulation of Facebook. In January, he devoted 2018 to "fixing" a litany of problems facing the company and has said publicly he was willing to forfeit some short-term profitability to do so. Facebook has shared the Russian ads, account names and other data with Mr. Mueller's team as well as with Congress.

Russia has denied trying to influence the election. A Russian Embassy spokesman in Washington referred inquiries to comments by Russia's foreign minister stating that the Mueller indictment lacked evidence. A spokesman for Mr. Mueller declined to comment and referred to a Justice Department news release saying it had received "exceptional cooperation" from Facebook.

Facebook executives say they were caught off-guard by the Russian activity. Many of them privately argue Facebook has been unfairly singled out because it has been more forthcoming with information than Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Twitter Inc., both of which were misused by the Russians, according to the Mueller indictment.

"It's a combination of the company coming to terms with the responsibility that comes with the power we have and then us realizing that there are a lot of people in the media who want to blame us for everything," says one Facebook employee.

The controversy over Russian manipulation has contributed to the biggest image crisis in Facebook's 14-year history. Since the 2016 election, it has been lambasted for allowing objectionable content, including violent live videos and fabricated news articles, to proliferate on its service.

Mr. Zuckerberg has sought to shape Facebook's mission as transcending sales and profit. He said when the company went public in 2012 that it was "built to make the world more open and connected," a goal he enhanced in February 2017 to include building global "social infrastructure" to fight problems such as disease.

By the time of that statement, Russia's alleged efforts to use Facebook and other social-media platforms to undermine U.S. democracy were well under way, according to the Mueller indictment. A pro-Kremlin group, the Internet Research Agency, or IRA, started around July 2013 and later began its social-media offensive to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential race and "spread distrust towards the candidates and the political system in general," the indictment says.

In that era, Facebook's security efforts were focused on hackers, spam and other more-traditional threats, say people familiar with the company's efforts.

That started to change after the election. Facebook's security team sent a memo in December 2016 to Mr. Zuckerberg, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and other senior officials outlining how Russian-backed actors tried to leak stolen information from the Democratic Party on Facebook, people familiar with the memo say. The memo warned that there could be other Russian activity on the platform that hadn't yet been detected.

The next month, the U.S. intelligence community said in a declassified report that the IRA interfered with the election. At that point, Facebook got more serious about weeding out Russian influence, say people familiar with Facebook's response.

Over the next several months, Facebook built special tools to gather more evidence of Russian manipulation. The security team, led by Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos, began drafting a report detailing the extent of what they knew about the various "information operations" on the platform, some of the people say.

There was internal tension over how much to reveal. Facebook's security team was pushing to mention Russia's role in the report, the Journal reported in October. Policy and legal officials resisted, saying it was risky for a private company to call out a foreign state and Facebook needed to be sure, say people familiar with the episode.

On April 27, Facebook had released a 13-page report about information operations on its platform that didn't mention Russia. By June, Facebook had found pages it suspected were set up by Russians to spread misinformation and play different sides of divisive political issues to fuel disputes -- but Facebook didn't publicly disclose the discovery -- people familiar with the company's Russia probe say.

Facebook's lack of public disclosure was angering lawmakers. In late May, Sen. Warner and his staff flew to Facebook's Menlo Park, Calif., headquarters and repeatedly asked executives if Russian actors bought ads on the platform, a Warner aide says. Facebook said it hadn't found evidence, say people familiar with the response, but the meeting prompted a deeper probe into the ad system.

A Facebook spokesman told the Journal on July 14 the company had no evidence of Russian entities buying ads on its platform related to the presidential election.

By late July, Facebook researchers were confident the IRA had bought Facebook ads. The company found ads used to try to attract new "likes" for divisive Facebook groups that appeared to be backed by the IRA, a person familiar with the efforts says. Researchers linked the ads back to a group of 400 accounts, not all of which bought ads, this person says.

