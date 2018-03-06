Fair Isaac : AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading Decisions conference on AI, applied analytics, and decision management will take place April 16-19 in Miami Beach

Popular Credit Bootcamp will be offered April 16 on the fundamentals of scoring

Silicon Valley analytic software firm FICO today announced that Sebastian Thrun, CEO of Kitty Hawk Corporation and cofounder and President of Udacity, as well as chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov will be the keynote speakers at FICO World 2018, April 16-19 in Miami Beach, Florida.

More information: http://www.fico.com/en/ficoworld/

With the theme of "Analytics for the Customer-Obsessed Business," FICO World will focus on how organizations can advance their business and improve the customer experience using analytics. As the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning expands in organizations, FICO World attendees will learn how to best leverage analytics and decision management technology to solve business issues.

Thrun and Kasparov are two of the foremost innovators in their fields. Thrun is the CEO of Kitty Hawk Corporation, a personal airborne vehicle company, and cofounder and president of Udacity, an online private educational organization. He was a Google Fellow and vice president, and a research professor at Stanford University. Thrun works on revolutionizing transportation, education, and mobile devices. At Google, he founded Google X, and led the development of the Google self-driving car.

Kasparov is a pioneering figure in computer chess, most famous for his two matches against the IBM super-computer Deep Blue in 1996 and 1997. Kasparov has researched and collaborated with many high-tech luminaries and companies on human-machine cooperation, the economic consequences of tech stagnation, and the future of intelligent machines.

In addition to keynotes from Thrun and Kasparov, FICO World will offer more than 75 presentations across 12 tracks from thought leaders in a variety of industries, including speakers from Southwest Airlines, Citi, Mastercard, UBS, Sprint, and SunTrust. The event will focus on topics such as AI, cybersecurity, risk management, customer engagement and innovative applications of decision management. The full conference agenda can be found at: http://www.fico.com/en/ficoworld/agenda.

"FICO World 2018 promises to unlock the value of advanced analytics, human creativity, and industry best practices. Three decades of artificial intelligence advancements will take the stage for the benefit of our clients worldwide," said Wayne Huyard, executive vice president for sales and marketing at FICO. "It will be an event rich in analytic-actioned experiences, solutions and vision. All can benefit and every business worldwide is invited to attend."

As the foremost international conference on applications of predictive analytics and decision management technology, FICO World 2018 is sponsored by leading organizations in the field. Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be joining as a Platinum sponsor. Credit reporting agency Equifax Inc. and TSYS, a leading global payments provider are Silver sponsors. FIS, the world's largest global provider dedicated to financial technology solutions, is also a sponsor; Creative Solutions will exhibit.

Credit Bootcamp: Fundamentals of Scoring and Data Driven Decision Making Across the Credit Customer Lifecycle

On Monday, April 16, prior to the official kick-off of FICO World, FICO is offering a one-day intensive hands-on training on the basics of analytically driven credit decisions.

Attendees will be able to participate in various sessions presented by FICO experts, including consultants from Fair Isaac® Advisors, FICO's consultancy group. FICO will provide a comprehensive introduction on the FICO® Score. Sessions will also address origination fundamentals, customer management, and collections and recovery.

Attendees will leave Credit Bootcamp with best practices on how to incorporate analytics into operations and what decisions need to be made across the credit risk lifecycle. There is limited space available; attendees can register for Credit Bootcamp at: https://r.online-reg.com/FICO_World_2018/site/pg/credit_bootcamp

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 180 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

