FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd : Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTC PINK: FRFHF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-47DD2E39C23EF.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18 018 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 1 903 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,64
P/E ratio 2019 11,54
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 15 820 M
Managers
NameTitle
Vivian Prem Watsa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul C. Rivett President
Jean Cloutier Vice President-International Operations
David James Bonham Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Anthony F. Griffiths Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD9.51%15 820
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY1.21%491 522
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC1.54%35 426
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-5.39%34 520
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-6.85%33 268
SAMPO OYJ-6.07%27 943
