Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fairfax Media Limited    FXJ   AU000000FXJ5

FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED (FXJ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fairfax Media : Trainee Journalists for Fairfax newsrooms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 02:00am CEST

22 May 2018:
Fairfax Media has today announced the recruitment of 20 trainee journalists to join the newsrooms of The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, The Canberra Times, The Australian Financial Review, Brisbane Times and WAtoday.

This represents one of Metro's largest trainee intakes in years and underlines the commitment of the mastheads to fostering a new generation of journalism excellence.

The paid editorial trainee program will run for 12 months and offers candidates a supported learning environment in some of the best newsrooms in the country.

Trainees will be given formal and informal training throughout the year aimed at developing their reporting, editing and production skills across all platforms. They will work alongside some of the most experienced journalists in the country such as Walkley award-winning investigative reporter Kate McClymont who started her career as a trainee at the Herald.

Trainees will gain expertise in multi-platform reporting and creating original content on a diverse range of news and feature topic areas for their assigned masthead. They will also receive training in media law, shorthand and presentation skills. After completing the program, trainees will have the opportunity to move into permanent journalist roles.

Fairfax's metropolitan mastheads engage with wide and diverse audiences of more than 11 million Australians a month across platforms and, as such, will be choosing trainees with different backgrounds and educational qualifications. An ability to meet key editorial objectives of breaking news and producing quality, agenda-setting journalism will be a key selection criteria.

Managing Director of Australian Metro Publishing, Chris Janz, said: 'This is a significant investment in our next-generation newsrooms. Recruiting trainees is a demonstration of our long-term commitment to producing quality, independent journalism and our strong desire to grow and to tell the stories that matter in the communities we serve.'

Group Executive Editor for Australian Metro Publishing, James Chessell, said: 'This is a great opportunity for budding journalists wanting to work in Australia's best newsrooms. We are serious about having world-class newsrooms and there are significant opportunities for mastheads focused on quality such as the Herald and The Age.

'We're seeking people who are highly motivated, tertiary qualified and committed to a career in journalism. You must be a self-starter, well organised and capable of generating original ideas for reports across print and digital platforms, while meeting daily deadlines.'

Editor-in-Chief of The Australian Financial Review, Michael Stutchbury, said: 'The Financial Review is delighted to be able to recruit the next generation of great journalists into our ranks. We are excited to be be expanding our newsroom in order to take up the new growth opportunities for Australia's national business, financial and political daily publication.'

Position details for Editorial Trainees and the application process can be found here.

Disclaimer

Fairfax Media Limited published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 23:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED
02:00aFAIRFAX MEDIA : Trainee Journalists for Fairfax newsrooms
PU
05/12M&T BANK : Sean V. Timms promoted at M&T Bank
AQ
05/11METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP. : Names Scott Lublin Chief Lending Officer
AQ
05/11FAIRFAX MEDIA : Celebrating Australia’s most influential female leaders
PU
05/09ASSOCIATED BANC : Lisa Cunningham has been promoted to senior regional manager w..
AQ
05/08FAIRFAX MEDIA : Karl Zerbst earns CCIM designation
AQ
05/08FAIRFAX MEDIA : Commercial Real Estate and Data Analytics
AQ
05/08FAIRFAX MEDIA : Judiciary offices moving to Cherry Hill
AQ
05/04FAIRFAX MEDIA : Credit Union of New Jersey's Spring 2018 Breakfast Club Forum wa..
AQ
05/03M&T BANK : Resident promoted at M&T Bank
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/21Fairfax Media Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Fairfax Media (FFXLY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2016Showtime signs new international deal for Australia 
2015Profiling Health Care ETFs - Why Medicine Is The Best Medicine 
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 1 673 M
EBIT 2018 225 M
Net income 2018 111 M
Debt 2018 92,2 M
Yield 2018 3,68%
P/E ratio 2018 15,26
P/E ratio 2019 13,39
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 1 724 M
Chart FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fairfax Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | FXJ | AU000000FXJ5 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,81  AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Colin Hywood Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Nick G. Falloon Chairman
David Joseph Housego Chief Financial Officer
Linda Bardo Nicholls Independent Non-Executive Director
John James Cowin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED-3.85%1 295
NEWS CORP-3.58%9 264
NEW YORK TIMES CO26.76%3 881
ZHEJIANG DAILY DIGITAL CLTRE GRP CO LTD-32.50%2 095
DB CORP LTD-28.36%688
HT&E LTD22.34%534
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.