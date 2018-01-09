Fairwood : Appointment of Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAIRWOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 52)

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

Ms Peggy LEE has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2018.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Fairwood Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Ms Peggy LEE ("Ms Lee") has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2018.

Ms Lee, aged 47, joined the Company in February 2011 as Marketing Director of the Company and promoted to Chief Marketing Officer of the Company since 1 October 2015, with key responsibilities including marketing, product development and customer services.

Ms Lee obtained her MBA and Bachelor Degree in Marketing in the U.S.A.. She has over 20 years of experience in brand building and management, product development, retail and sales management across different industries. Prior to joining the Company, Ms Lee had held senior management positions with a number of well-known companies such as Birdland (Hong Kong) Limited - KFC Hong Kong, Mannings, Campbell Soup Asia Limited and Johnson & Johnson.

Ms Lee did not hold any directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Ms Lee does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company nor hold any other position with the Company or its subsidiaries.

As at the date of this announcement, Ms Lee has interests in the shares options in subscribing 195,000 shares of the Company and has interests in 300,000 shares of the Company as beneficial owner. Save as disclosed herein, she has no other interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong.

Ms. Lee has a service contract with the Company which may be terminated by either party upon giving to the other party three months' prior written notice. Ms Lee is entitled to an annual salary of approximately HK$1,830,000 and a discretionary bonus with reference to her duties and responsibilities with the Company. She will be paid a director's fee of HK$150,000 per annum. The amount of fee was determined by the Board with reference to her duties and responsibilities with the Company and the prevailing market conditions. In accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company, Ms Lee will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company when she shall be eligible for re-election. Thereafter, she shall be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election pursuant to the Bye-laws of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Ms Lee that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor is there any other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its warm welcome to Ms Lee for joining the Board.

By Order of the Board Dennis Lo Hoi Yeung

Executive Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 January 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors: Mr Dennis Lo Hoi Yeung (Executive Chairman), Mr Chan Chee Shing (Chief Executive Officer), Ms Mak Yee Mei and Ms. Peggy Lee; and

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr Ng Chi Keung; Mr Joseph Chan Kai Nin, Dr Peter Lau Kwok Kuen, Mr Tony Tsoi Tong Hoo and Mr Peter Wan Kam To.

Website:www.fairwoodholdings.com.hk