Falck Renewables : Vector Cuatro (Falck Renewables) closed the acquisition of Windfor S.r.l. and grows in technical advisory for wind farms

PRESS RELEASE

VECTOR CUATRO (FALCK RENEWABLES) CLOSED THE ACQUISITION OF WINDFOR

S.R.L. AND GROWS IN TECHNICAL ADVISORY FOR WIND FARMS

Milan, August 2, 2018 - Falck Renewables S.p.A. closed today an agreement through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vector Cuatro S.r.l. to acquire a 100% share of Windfor S.r.l, a leader in Italy in technical advisory services for wind energy.

As previously announced on July 24, the acquisition is worth 0.625 million euros.

By means of this transaction, Vector Cuatro strengthens its offer in technical advisory services for on-shore wind plants, while confirming the upward trend and strategic interest in the services sector for renewable assets.

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the STAR segment ("FKR.MI") and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 970 MW in 2018 (933.5 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain and France, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Cuatro, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 1600 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 25 countries.

