08/02/2018 | 02:50pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

FALCK RENEWABLES ACQUIRES A 51% SHARE OF ENERGY TEAM

Milan, August 2, 2018 - Falck Renewables has signed an agreement to acquire a 51% share of Energy Team (the 'Acquisition'), a leader in the energy consumption monitoring and flexibility management services in the electricity markets in Italy. The Acquisition will be finalised in October 2018.

The provisional price of the Acquisition is approximately 18.3 million Euros, financed entirely with own financial resources. This price will be subject to further adjustments following the release of Energy Team's 2018 results and net financial position as at the closing date. The agreement also provides for the execution of a shareholders' agreement at closing.

By means of this transaction, Falck Renewables intends to strengthen Energy Team's services offer in the high growth potential sector of consumption monitoring, energy efficiency and flexibility for energy consumers and producers. The Development Plan for both companies establishes a continuity in Energy Team's activities under the current Management and opens up further development opportunities arising from the entry into Falck Group. Luigi Galli will be confirmed as the CEO of Energy Team.

In fiscal year 2017 Energy Team had revenues of 13.5 million Euros and an EBITDA value of approximately 4.4 million Euros. With a portfolio of over 5,500 clients - including most of the largest consumers of energy in Italy - Energy Team has set the standard for 20 years in energy monitoring, consumption analysis and flexibility management for consumers in the industrial and tertiary sectors and in Public Administration.

'We're very satisfied about this partnership' - said Toni Volpe, CEO of Falck Renewables. 'Energy Team is an established brand and it will bring the know-how, client base and solutions needed for the Group to deliver new value in high-growth sectors'.

'Thanks to its significant international presence, financial strength and vision in the energy sector, the entry into Falck Group will pave the way to new development opportunities for Energy Team'- said Luigi Galli, CEO of Energy Team. 'We are proud to be able to plan a new stage in Energy Team's growth path, together with a prestigious and innovative company like Falck Renewables'.

***

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the STAR segment ("FKR.MI") and included in the FTSE

Italia Mid Cap Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 970 MW in 2018 (933.5 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain and France, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Cuatro, providing asset management services to clients accounting over 1600 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 25 countries.

For information about Falck Renewables please contact:

Giorgio BOTTA - Investor Relations - Tel. 02.2433.3338

Alessandra RUZZU - Media Relations - Tel. 02.2433.2360

SEC SPA - Tel. 02.6249991 Marco Fraquelli, Fabio Leoni, Fabio Santilio CDR Communication - Tel. 335 6909547 Vincenza Colucci

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 12:49:02 UTC
