Falcon Oil & Gas : Holdings in Company

08/07/2018 | 10:21am CEST

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Falcon")

Holdings in Company

07 August 2018 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC) ("Falcon") has been informed by Swiss Energy Partners (formerly Persistency Private Equity) that they no longer

hold common shares in Falcon.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

+353 1 676 8702

Philip O'Quigley, CEO

+353 87 814 7042

Anne Flynn, CFO

+353 1 676 9162

Davy (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

John Frain / Barry Murphy

+353 1 679 6363

RBC (Joint Broker)

Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland

+44 20 7653 4000

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:20:03 UTC
