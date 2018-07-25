FalconStor Software : Strengthens Executive Team by Adding Storage and Data Management Veteran

AUSTIN, TEXAS (July 25, 2018) - FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), which provides the world's only hardware-agnostic software platform for comprehensive data management, today announced the appointment of Mark Delsman as Vice President of Engineering and a member of the company's global executive team.

Delsman has spent his three-decade career working in data storage and data management. He is renowned for consistently building and leading multinational engineering teams that deliver innovative solutions, including several that have qualified with Tier 1 OEMs. At FalconStor, Delsman will manage an international team of engineers and software developers in continually evolving the company's award-winning products to meet customers' ever-changing needs. These products include FalconStor's flagship offering, FreeStor®, the most modern, complete and easy-to-use platform designed for a world of proliferating data, increasingly complex IT environments and a growing spectrum of data management use cases.

'We are elated to bring Mark on board, especially at this important juncture in FalconStor's history - as we re-energize and reposition the company for more growth and ongoing industry leadership,' said Todd Brooks, Chief Executive Officer, FalconStor. 'Mark has vast and unmatched, relevant experience and expertise, tremendous foresight and a proven ability to consistently develop outstanding products. FalconStor has long offered the best data management solutions and they will only get better with Mark at the helm.'

Delsman is particularly experienced in helping enterprises navigate through major corporate transitions. Most recently prior to FalconStor, Mark worked in the flash memory segment of the industry, serving as Vice President and Senior Vice President for solid-state drive (SSD) startups undergoing acquisitions by and integrations with industry leaders (i.e., OCZ/Toshiba, Virident/Western Digital and Pliant Technology/SanDisk).

Additionally, Delsman has served in various senior software engineering and technology roles at Adaptec and NetApp. During his tenure at NetApp, the company ramped to more than 2,500 customers and 10,000 systems in the first year of shipping its deduplication product - the fastest adoption of new technology in the organization's history.

'I'm thrilled to join FalconStor because it has always been and continues to be a visionary in data management,' said Delsman. 'The company is the best at understanding not only how enterprises use data today, but how they will use it in the future and what types of total solutions - not just components - they require to address significant business challenges.'

Delsman holds an MBA from Santa Clara University and a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC) empowers IT professionals to achieve mastery of their data - an organization's most precious asset - so they can responsibly push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital economy. The company's award-winning flagship solution, FreeStor®, is a modern, comprehensive and easy-to-use global data mastery software platform that gives IT professionals centralized data management control across all their resources to reduce operational costs, lower risk, and avoid technology compromises. FalconStor's vendor and hardware-agnostic solutions are designed to work with existing investments across complex environments, including legacy data centers, hyper-converged infrastructure, cloud, and hybrids.

Founded in 2000, FalconStor is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has additional offices in New York, Europe and Asia . Our solutions are available and supported by a vast network of system integrators and resellers. For more information, please visit www.falconstor.com .

