FamilyMart UNY : Announcement in Relation to Revision of Consolidated Performance Forecasts

January 11, 2018

This document is an English translation of a statement written initially in Japanese. The Japanese original should be considered as the primary version.

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd.

(Code No. 8028, Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange, 1st Section)

Representative Director and President: Koji Takayanagi

Announcement in Relation to Revision of Consolidated Performance Forecasts

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), herewith announces that, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it was decided to revise the consolidated performance forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2018, that were announced on October 11, 2017. This decision was made based on recent performance trends. There has been no change to the previously released dividend forecasts.

1. Reasons for Revision

Operating profit, profit before income taxes, and profit attributable to owners of the parent are expected to exceed previous forecasts as a result of gains on sales of idle assets in the general merchandise store business and their addition to Other Income (IFRS) in the third quarter. Furthermore, we plan to add impairment losses on store assets in the convenience store business, as described in the "Announcement in Deferred Tax Assets and Relation to Recording of Other Expenses (IFRS) and Revision of Consolidated Performance Forecasts" issued on October 11, 2017, as Other Expenses (IFRS) for the fourth quarter.

2. Performance Forecast Revisions

Revisions to Consolidated Performance Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2018

Gross operating revenues Core operating income Operating profit Profit before income taxes Profit attributable to owners of the parent Basic earnings per share Previous forecast (A) ¥ Million 1,242,000 ¥ Million - ¥ Million 32,900 ¥ Million 33,100 ¥ Million 31,000 ¥ 244.79 Revised forecast (B) 1,242,000 66,500 33,400 33,600 33,000 260.58 Difference (B-A) - - 500 500 2,000 Change (%) - - 1.5% 1.5% 6.4% (Reference) Performance from the fiscal year ended February 28, 2017* 843,815 55,669 32,976 33,694 21,585 195.07

* While core operating income figures from the third quarter have been newly disclosed, there is no change from the previously announced forecast. Core operating income is a profit indicator wherein cost of sales and selling, general and administration expenses are deducted from gross operating revenue.

* In the first half ended August 31, 2017, the provisional accounting treatments related to the management integration were finalized, and figures for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2017, reflect these accounting treatments.

Note. The forecasts contained in this news release are based on information available at the time of its issuance as well as certain assumptions that have been judged to be rational. The Company does not assure that these forecasts will be accomplished. It is possible that actual performance may differ materially from these forecasts due to various factors.