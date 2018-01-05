Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited    1777   KYG3311L1041

SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Fantasia : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2018 | 05:19am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited 花樣年控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1777)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

The board of directors (the "Board") of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that for the month ended 31 December 2017, the sales of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") was approximately RMB6,874 million. The corresponding gross floor area ("GFA") sold was approximately 588,812 sq.m.. The average selling price was approximately RMB11,674 per sq.m..

For the twelve months ended 31 December 2017, the accumulated sales of the Group was approximately RMB20,164 million. The corresponding GFA sold was approximately 1,909,998 sq.m.. The average selling price was RMB10,557 per sq.m..

The preliminary figures disclosed above are subject to change and may differ from those appear in audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis. As such they are strictly for information only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisor.

By order of the Board

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

Pan Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 January 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Pan Jun, Ms. Zeng Jie, Baby, Mr. Lam Kam Tong and Mr. Deng Bo; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Dong Sheng and Mr. Liao Qian and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Man, Mr. Huang Ming, Dr. Liao Jianwen, Ms. Wong Pui Sze, Priscilla, JP and Mr. Guo Shaomu.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 04:19:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO
05:19a FANTASIA : Unaudited operating figures for the month ended 31 december 2017
2017 FANTASIA : Further delay in despatch of circular
2017 FANTASIA : increases stake in Colour Life, Wanxiangmei's operational performance..
2017 FANTASIA : November Contracted Sales Increased by 197.60% Year on Year to Record..
2017 FANTASIA : Unaudited operating figures for the month ended 30 november 2017
2017 FANTASIA : Major transaction
2017 FANTASIA : October contracted sales increased by 158.09% year on year to record ..
2017 FANTASIA : Unaudited operating figures for the month ended 31 october 2017
2017 FANTASIA : Unaudited operating figures for the month ended 30 september 2017
2017 FANTASIA : August Contracted Sales Accelerated,�Jiatianxia� Produc..
More news
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 5,10%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capitalization 5 647 M
Chart FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO
Duration : Period :
Fantasia Holdings Group Co Technical Analysis Chart | 1777 | KYG3311L1041 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,25  CNY
Spread / Average Target 28%
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Pan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kam Tong Lam CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Jie Zeng Executive Director
Man Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED10.19%868
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.46%48 573
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP2.38%47 739
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD4.17%43 426
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.51%37 416
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD0.51%32 632
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.