Fantasia : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited 花樣年控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1777)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

The board of directors (the "Board") of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that for the month ended 31 December 2017, the sales of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") was approximately RMB6,874 million. The corresponding gross floor area ("GFA") sold was approximately 588,812 sq.m.. The average selling price was approximately RMB11,674 per sq.m..

For the twelve months ended 31 December 2017, the accumulated sales of the Group was approximately RMB20,164 million. The corresponding GFA sold was approximately 1,909,998 sq.m.. The average selling price was RMB10,557 per sq.m..

The preliminary figures disclosed above are subject to change and may differ from those appear in audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis. As such they are strictly for information only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisor.

By order of the Board

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

Pan Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 January 2018

