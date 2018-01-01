Log in
Far East Consortium International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

01/01/2018 | 11:39am CET

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website :http://www.fecil.com.hk

(Stock Code : 35)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Far East Consortium International Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Tan Sri Dato' David CHIU Mr. Cheong Thard HOONG Mr. Dennis CHIU

(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Craig Grenfell WILLIAMS

Independent Nonexecutive Directors Mr. Kwok Wai CHAN

Mr. Peter Man Kong WONG Mr. Kwong Siu LAM

The Board has set up Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee. The membership information of these committees on which Board members serve is set out below.

Audit Committee

Mr. Kwok Wai CHAN

(Chairman)

Mr. Peter Man Kong WONG Mr. Kwong Siu LAM

Nomination Committee

Tan Sri Dato' David CHIU Mr. Kwok Wai CHAN

(Chairman)

Mr. Peter Man Kong WONG Mr. Kwong Siu LAM

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Kwok Wai CHAN

(Chairman)

Tan Sri Dato' David CHIU Mr. Peter Man Kong WONG

Hong Kong, 1 January 2018

* For identification purposes only

Far East Consortium International Ltd. published this content on 01 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2018 10:39:04 UTC.

