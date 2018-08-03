Farmland Partners Inc : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. - FPI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) between May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Farmland Partners investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Farmland Partners class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/farmland-partners-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Farmland Partners artificially increased its revenues by making loans to related party tenants; (2) as a result of the foregoing, Farmland Partners' Class Period revenues were overstated; and (3) as a result, Farmland Partners' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 10, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/farmland-partners-inc/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at [email protected].

