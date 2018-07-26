Log in
Farmland Partners Inc : SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/26/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Farmland Partners Inc. ("Farmland" or the "Company") (NYSE: FPI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/505762/SCHALL.jpg

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 10, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market throughout the class period. Farmland inflated its revenue artificially by making loans to related parties. Based on this fact, the Company's revenues were overstated throughout the class period. Farmland's public statements were false and materially misleading, and when the market learned the truth about the Company, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
