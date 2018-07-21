Farmland Partners : Johnson Fistel Announces Investigation of Papa John's and Filed Class Actions against National Beverage and Farmland Partners; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Papa John's International, Inc., and announces the filing of class action complaints against National Beverage Corp, and Farmland Partners Inc., as detailed below:

Papa John's International, Inc .

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Papa John's International, Inc. ("Papa John's"). (NASDAQ: PZZA).

Media outlets reported that Papa John's founder, John Schnatter, used a racial slur during a July conference call in May 2018. Following this news, Papa John's stock price fell $ 4.84% on July 11, 2018; that same day, Papa John's announced Schnatter's resignation as chairman of Papa John's board. Then, on July 19, 2018, Forbes published an article entitled "The Inside Story of Papa John's Toxic Culture." Citing "interviews with 37 current and former Papa John's employees – including numerous executives and board members," the Forbes article reported that "Schnatter's alleged behavior ranges from spying on his workers to sexually inappropriate conduct, which has resulted in at least two confidential settlements." Following this news, Papa John's stock price fell 4.85% on July 19, 2018.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

National Beverage Corp.

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) ("National Beverage") and certain of its officers.

A Securities Class Action Complaint was filed on behalf of those who purchased securities of National Beverage between July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). The complaint alleges that National Beverage Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and failed to disclose that: (1) National Beverage's sales claims and its supposed "proprietary techniques" lacked a verifiable basis; (2) the Company's Chairman and CEO engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2016; and (3) as a result, National Beverage's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 4, 2017, National Beverage issued a press release stating that it "employs methods that no other company does in this area—VPO (velocity per outlet) and VPC (velocity per capita)." National Beverage asserted that it "utilize[s] two proprietary techniques to magnify these measures and this creates growth never before thought possible." Then on June 26, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that National Beverage had declined to provide the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with requested sales figures to clarify their sales claims. Then on July 3, 2018, the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that two pilots had filed lawsuits alleging that National Beverage's CEO had sexually harassed them.

Shareholders have until September 17, 2018, to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your capability and right to share in any recovery doesn't entail that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you have held National Beverage shares continuously before July 17, 2014 , you may have standing to hold National Beverage harmless from the damage the officers and directors caused by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are a National Beverage shareholder continuously holding shares before July 17, 2014, or you purchased shares between July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018 , and are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies; please contact Jim Baker ([email protected] ) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Farmland Partners Inc.

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) ("Farmland Partners").

A Securities Class Action Complaint was filed on behalf of those who purchased securities of Farmland Partners between May 9, 2017 to July 10, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). According to the lawsuit, throughout the class period Farmland Partners Inc. made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Farmland artificially increased its revenues by marking loans to related party tenants; (2) as a results of the foregoing, Farmland's Class Period revenues were overstated; and (3) as a result, Farmland's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until September 10, 2018, to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your capability and right to share in any recovery doesn't entail that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you purchased shares between May 9, 2017 to July 10, 2018, or if you purchased before May 9, 2017, and are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected] ) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

