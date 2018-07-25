FARO : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Log in
07/25/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (NASDAQ: FARO), the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions for factory metrology, construction BIM, product design, public safety forensics, and 3D machine vision applications, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018. Highlights from the second quarter included:

  • Quarterly sales of $98.2 million, up 18.8% year-over-year
  • 3D factory quarterly sales up 13.3% year-over-year, construction BIM up 25.0%, emerging verticals up 50.3%
  • Strengthened gross margin to 58.7% for the quarter
  • Increased quarterly operating margin by 7.0 percentage points year-over-year

FARO logo. (PRNewsFoto/FARO Technologies, Inc.)

"For the fourth consecutive quarter, we delivered double-digit sales growth and increased gross margin year-over-year demonstrating improved execution of our strategy and FARO's technological leadership in our vertical markets," stated Dr. Simon Raab, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "All segments reported strong year-over-year orders and sales growth, highlighted by our 3D factory segment.  In the second quarter and extending into the current quarter, important new product releases will continue the expansion of our product range to better meet the technical needs and budgets of our customers.  We have also accelerated our pace of acquisitions this year, having completed four year-to-date and adding important new technologies including 3D scanning for the dental market.  Our global initiative of FAROBest! is aimed at operational excellence and will contribute to controlling our G&A and R&D expenses as a percentage of sales.  Our actions delivered a 7-point improvement in operating margin year-over-year for the quarter."

Second Quarter 2018 
Total sales increased by $15.5 million, or 18.8%, to $98.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 from $82.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.  Our second quarter sales increase was primarily a result of growth in product unit sales across all segments and higher average selling prices, primarily in our 3D factory segment.  New order bookings increased by $17.5 million, or 19.7%, to $106.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 from $89.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Gross margin for the quarter was 58.7%, up 2.1 percentage points compared with 56.6% for the same prior year period primarily due to higher average selling prices and improved manufacturing efficiencies.

Our operating income increased by $6.1 million to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared with an operating loss of $4.2 million for same prior year period.  Operating margin increased to 2.0% for the second quarter of 2018, up 7.0 percentage points compared with the second quarter of 2017.

Net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $1.2 million or $0.07 per share, compared with a net loss of $3.6 million or loss of $0.22 per share for the second quarter last year.

Six months ended June 30, 2018 
Total sales increased by $26.9 million, or 16.3%, to $191.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 from $164.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.  Our sales increase was primarily driven by strong growth of product unit sales in our construction BIM and emerging verticals segments, higher average selling prices in our 3D factory segment, and service revenue growth.  New order bookings increased by $26.8 million, or 15.2%, to $202.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 from $175.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Gross margin was 58.3% for the first six months of 2018, up 3.2 percentage points over the same prior year period mostly due to higher average selling prices and improved manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating income was $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, reflecting an increase of $8.8 million compared with an operating loss of $6.2 million for the same prior year period.

Our net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $1.7 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with a net loss of $5.1 million or loss of $0.30 per share for the first six months of 2017.

As of June 30, 2018, cash and short-term investments totaled $144.6 million, of which $88.4 million was held by foreign subsidiaries.

About FARO 
FARO is the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software for the following vertical markets:

  • Factory Metrology - High-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes
  • Construction BIM - 3D capture of as-built construction projects and factories to document complex structures and perform quality control, planning and preservation
  • Public Safety Forensics - Capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel
  • Product Design - Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication
  • 3D Machine Vision - 3D vision for both control and measurement to the manufacturing floor through 3D sensors and custom solutions

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida.  The Company also has a technology center and manufacturing facility consisting of approximately 90,400 square feet located in Exton, Pennsylvania containing research and development, manufacturing and service operations of our FARO Laser Tracker and FARO Cobalt Array Imager product lines.  The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, and FARO's product development and product launches. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;
  • the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;
  • declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions; and
  • other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

More information is available at http://www.faro.com.


 

 

 

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

Sales






Product

$

75,720

$

62,533

$

146,301

$

124,913

Service

22,524

20,149

44,777

39,331

Total sales

98,244

82,682

191,078

164,244

Cost of Sales






Product

27,878

24,455

54,762

51,513

Service

12,675

11,467

24,839

22,222

Total cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and
amortization, shown separately below)

40,553

35,922

79,601

73,735

Gross Profit

57,691

46,760

111,477

90,509

Operating Expenses






Selling and marketing

30,084

26,022

58,355

48,894

General and administrative

11,320

11,877

22,393

22,576

Depreciation and amortization

4,377

3,989

8,720

7,707

Research and development

9,983

9,045

19,389

17,511

Total operating expenses

55,764

50,933

108,857

96,688

Income (loss) from operations

1,927

(4,173)

2,620

(6,179)

Other expense (income)






Interest income, net

(87)

(89)

(160)

(171)

Other expense, net

509

459

693

467

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

1,505

(4,543)

2,087

(6,475)

Income tax expense (benefit)

300

(918)

427

(1,389)

Net income (loss)

$

1,205

$

(3,625)

$

1,660

$

(5,086)

Net income (loss) per share - Basic

$

0.07

$

(0.22)

$

0.10

$

(0.30)

Net income (loss) per share - Diluted

$

0.07

$

(0.22)

$

0.10

$

(0.30)

Weighted average shares - Basic

16,966,928

16,700,718

16,902,390

16,692,500

Weighted average shares - Diluted

17,264,642

16,700,718

17,210,054

16,692,500

 


 

 

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2018 (unaudited)

December 31, 2017

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

133,554

$

140,960

Short-term investments

10,998

10,997

Accounts receivable, net

71,641

72,105

Inventories, net

60,349

53,786

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

21,086

16,311

Total current assets

297,628

294,159

Property and equipment:


Machinery and equipment

70,332

66,514

Furniture and fixtures

6,650

6,945

Leasehold improvements

20,039

19,872

Property and equipment at cost

97,021

93,331

Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization

(66,321)

(61,452)

Property and equipment, net

30,700

31,879

Goodwill

53,584

52,750

Intangible assets, net

23,842

22,540

Service and sales demonstration inventory, net

38,346

39,614

Deferred income tax assets, net

15,691

15,606

Other long-term assets

4,678

2,030

Total assets

$

464,469

$

458,578

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

11,764

$

11,569

Accrued liabilities

24,950

27,362

Income taxes payable

1,672

4,676

Current portion of unearned service revenues

30,179

29,674

Customer deposits

2,944

2,604

Total current liabilities

71,509

75,885

Unearned service revenues - less current portion

13,291

11,815

Deferred income tax liabilities

590

695

Income taxes payable - less current portion

14,578

15,952

Other long-term liabilities

1,798

2,165

Total liabilities

101,766

106,512

Shareholders' equity:


Common stock - par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,440,073 and
18,277,142 issued, respectively; 16,978,758 and 16,796,884 outstanding, respectively

18

18

Additional paid-in capital

233,755

223,055

Retained earnings

172,649

168,624

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,985)

(7,822)

Common stock in treasury, at cost; 1,461,315 and 1,480,258 shares, respectively

$

(31,734)

$

(31,809)

Total shareholders' equity

$

362,703

$

352,066

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

464,469

$

458,578

 

 

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

Cash flows from:


Operating activities:


Net income (loss)

$

1,660

$

(5,086)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

8,720

7,707

Stock-based compensation

3,400

3,195

Provision for bad debts

211

230

Loss on disposal of assets

165

122

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

504

736

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

(190)

168

Change in operating assets and liabilities:


Decrease (increase) in:


Accounts receivable

252

4,771

Inventories

(6,664)

(10,107)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,526)

(6,489)

(Decrease) increase in:


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(2,901)

1,610

Income taxes payable

(4,378)

(590)

Customer deposits

382

(163)

Unearned service revenues

2,372

(472)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

7

(4,368)

Investing activities:


Proceeds from sale of investments



21,000

Purchases of property and equipment

(5,164)

(3,669)

Payments for intangible assets

(1,186)

(645)

Acquisition of businesses

(3,965)

(5,496)

Equity investments and advances to affiliates

(1,786)


Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(12,101)

11,190

Financing activities:


Payments on capital leases

(46)

(4)

Proceeds from issuance of stock related to stock option exercises

7,133

284

Net cash provided by financing activities

7,087

280

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2,399)

4,323

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(7,406)

11,425

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

140,960

106,169

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

133,554

$

117,594

 

 

 

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

Net income (loss)

$

1,205

$

(3,625)

$

1,660

$

(5,086)

Currency translation adjustments, net of income tax

(9,377)

7,140

(4,163)

11,299

Comprehensive (loss) income

$

(8,172)

$

3,515

$

(2,503)

$

6,213

 

 

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL DATA













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(revenue in thousands)

Q2 2018
Sales

Q2 2017
Sales

% Change

Q2 2018
Sales

Q2 2017

Sales

% Change

Reporting Segments











3D Factory(1)

$

64,970

$

57,363

13.3

%

$

126,328

$

114,584

10.2

%

Construction BIM(2)

23,567

18,859

25.0

%

46,249

37,800

22.4

%

Emerging Verticals(3)

9,707

6,460

50.3

%

18,501

11,860

56.0

%

Total

$

98,244

$

82,682

18.8

%

$

191,078

$

164,244

16.3

%


(1) The 3D Factory reporting segment (formerly known as Factory Metrology) includes our Factory Metrology and 3D Machine Vision verticals.

(2) The Construction BIM reporting segment contains solely our Construction BIM vertical (formerly known as Construction BIM-CIM).

(3) The Emerging Verticals reporting segment (formerly known as Other) includes our Product Design and Public Safety Forensics verticals.

 


 

 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-reports-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-300686628.html

SOURCE FARO


© PRNewswire 2018
