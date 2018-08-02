Log in
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
FARO Technologies : to Present at Canaccord Genuity 2018 Growth Conference

08/02/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (NASDAQ: FARO), the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions for 3D factory, construction BIM, product design, and public safety forensics, announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Bob Seidel, will present during the Canaccord Genuity 2018 Growth Conference on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time hosted at the Intercontinental Boston Hotel.

The audio and slide presentation will be simultaneously Webcast at www.faro.com/canaccord-August2018.

FARO recommends that you register for the Webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the presentation to ensure timely access.  The audio and slide presentation will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About FARO

FARO develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes.

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida.  The Company also has a technology center and manufacturing facility consisting of approximately 90,400 square feet located in Exton, Pennsylvania containing research and development, manufacturing and service operations of its FARO Laser Tracker™ and FARO Cobalt Array Imager product lines.  The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore.  FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, and Japan.

More information is available at http://www.faro.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding FARO Technologies, Inc.'s business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.

