FAST RETAILING CO LTD (9983)
Report
Fast Retailing : Announcements and Notices -

01/10/2018 | 11:14pm EST

Last Updated: 2018.01.11

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
迅銷有限公司
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6288)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company'), trading in its Hong Kong depositary receipts on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2018, pending the release of the quarterly results announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended November 30, 2017, which constitutes inside information.

By order of the Board
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Mitsuru Ohki
Joint Company Secretary

Japan, January 11, 2018

s at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive director is Toru Murayama and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Takashi Nawa and Masaaki Shintaku.

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 04:14:13 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 2 041 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 128 B
Finance 2018 472 B
Yield 2018 0,80%
P/E ratio 2018 37,85
P/E ratio 2019 33,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,23x
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capitalization 5 027 B
Chart FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 9983 | JP3802300008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 45 325  JPY
Spread / Average Target -4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Group Senior Executive Officer & IR Contact
Tohru Murayama Outside Director
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Non-Executive Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO LTD2.68%44 829
INDITEX SA1.91%110 026
ROSS STORES1.21%30 767
L BRANDS-19.23%13 374
ZALANDO SE0.90%13 133
GAP-5.17%12 440
