Fast Retailing : Proposed Record Date in Connection with the Payment of Final Dividend for the Year Ending August 31, 2018 and Entitlement to Vote at the 2018 Annual General Meeting

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅銷有限公司

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6288)

PROPOSED RECORD DATE IN CONNECTION WITH

THE PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDING AUGUST 31, 2018

AND ENTITLEMENT TO VOTE AT THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.66(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the 'Listing Rules').

(1) Subject to the approval and confirmation of the board of directors of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') at a meeting to be held and announced in advance in accordance with Rule 13.43 of the Listing Rules, the final dividend for the year ending August 31, 2018, if any, will be payable to (a) shareholders on the Shareholder Register in Japan and (b) Hong Kong Depositary Receipt ('HDR') holders on the HDR Register in Hong Kong, on Friday, August 31, 2018; (2) The right to instruct the Depository or its nominee to attend and vote at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company (the '2018 AGM') under the terms of the Deposit Agreement will be granted to the HDR holders on the HDR Register in Hong Kong on Friday, August 31, 2018; (3) Any person who has acquired HDRs registered on the HDR Register in Hong Kong, but who has not lodged the HDR transfer with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (the 'HDR Registrar'), should do so before 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, August 31, 2018 in order to receive the final dividend for the year ending August 31, 2018, if any, and the right to instruct the Depository or its nominee to vote at the 2018 AGM under the terms of the Deposit Agreement; and (4) No application for conversion of HDRs will be processed by the HDR Registrar during the period from Tuesday, August 28, 2018 to Friday, August 31, 2018. Accordingly, the latest time for lodging any conversion notice of HDRs in order to be eligible to instruct the Depository or its nominee to attend and vote at the 2018 AGM, and to receive the final dividend, if any, as a holder of HDRs is at the close of business on Monday, August 27, 2018 (Hong Kong time), and for lodging any conversion application with the HDR Registrar by no later than 12:00 noon (Hong Kong time) on Monday, August 27, 2018.

