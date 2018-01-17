Log in
Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Launches in Sweden in Fall 2018 - First Store to Open in Stockholm City Center is Adjacent to the King's Garden

01/17/2018 | 07:09am CET

Last Updated: 2018.01.17

UNIQLO CO., LTD.
to Japanese page

Japan and Stockholm, Sweden - UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, today announces plans to launch in the Swedish market with the opening of a first UNIQLO store in fall 2018. Located in the heart of the city adjacent to the King's Garden (Kungsträdgården), one of the most historical and popular parks in Stockholm, the new store, measuring a total of 1,580 square meters, will offer LifeWear for men, women, and kids across four levels.

LifeWear is the UNIQLO commitment to creating perfect clothing that meets the needs of everyone's daily lifestyles. High quality, functional, affordable and constantly being improved, LifeWear is available in a variety of colors and designs for people of all ages.

'We are extremely honored and proud to be launching in Sweden in 2018, the year of the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Sweden,' said Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President & CEO, Fast Retailing. 'Our entry will mark the company's first presence in the Nordic Region, and it also reflects our ongoing plans to expand our business throughout Europe. As one of the world's most innovative nations, Sweden has an appreciation for technology and design, as well as for leading a modern lifestyle. I hope the Swedish public will embrace our LifeWear concept and make it their own,' he added.

UNIQLO Kungsträdgården will occupy the building known as Sweden House (Sverigehuset). Designed by Stockholm-born Sven Gottfried Markelius, one of the most important Swedish modernist architects, Sweden House was completed in 1969. The new store will feature elements from the original architecture.

New Store Overview

Store name : UNIQLO Kungsträdgården (Tentative name)
Address : Hamngatan 27, Stockholm, Sweden
Sales area : 1,580 square meters over four floors
Planned opening date : Fall 2018, with more details to be announced at a later date

Following the recent successful entry into Spain, Sweden will become the 20th market for UNIQLO worldwide and the 7th market in Europe.

UNIQLO Presence in Europe as of January 1, 2018

UK : 11 stores
France : 22 stores
Russia : 25 stores
Germany : 5 stores
Belgium : 3 stores
Spain : 2 stores

For more information regarding UNIQLO in Sweden, please visit www.uniqlo.com/stockholm

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 06:09:07 UTC.

