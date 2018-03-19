FAT Brands : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results on March 27, 2018

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter 2017 financial results on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 5:00 PM ET. A press release with fourth quarter 2017 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-493-6725. A replay will be available after the call until Tuesday, April 3, 2018, and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode is 13677851. Hosting the call will be Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ron Roe, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at www.fatbrands.com, under the “invest” section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns five restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses, that have approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005712/en/