FAT Brands : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results on March 27, 2018

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT)
(“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will
host a conference call to review its fourth quarter 2017 financial
results on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 5:00 PM ET. A press release with
fourth quarter 2017 financial results will be issued prior to the
conference call that same day.
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing
201-493-6725. A replay will be available after the call until Tuesday,
April 3, 2018, and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode
is 13677851. Hosting the call will be Andy Wiederhorn, President and
Chief Executive Officer; and Ron Roe, Chief Financial Officer.
The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website
at www.fatbrands.com,
under the “invest” section. A replay of the webcast will be available
through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.
Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands
FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that
strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual
dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns
five restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and
Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses, that have approximately 300 locations
open and 300 under development in 32 countries.
