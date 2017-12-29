Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  FAT Brands Inc    FAT

FAT BRANDS INC (FAT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

FAT Brands : to Participate at the 20th Annual ICR Conference on January 9, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2017 | 04:57pm CET

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) today announced that Andrew Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 20th Annual ICR Conference at the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Florida.

FAT Brands’ presentation will begin at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on the FAT Brands website. To access the webcast, please visit www.fatbrands.com under the “Invest” tab, or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.icrconference.com.

Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns five restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses, that have approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries.

About ICR Conference

Established in 1998, ICR partners with companies to optimize transactions and execute strategic communications programs that achieve business goals, build credibility and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 500 clients in approximately 20 industries. Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco and Beijing.


© Business Wire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAT BRANDS INC
04:57p FAT BRANDS : to Participate at the 20th Annual ICR Conference on January 9, 2018
12/28 FAT BRANDS BEGINS TO EXECUTE ON INTE : Sets Sights on Japan; Announces Co-Brande..
12/21 FAT BRANDS : Burger opening 3 in 1 concept in Japan
12/20 FAT BRANDS BEGINS TO EXECUTE ON INTE :  Sets Sights on Japan; Announces Co-Brand..
12/15 FAT BRANDS : Presentation Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
12/12 FAT BRANDS : to Present Online at "Mini-IPO" Investor Conference, December 13
12/04 FAT BRANDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
12/01 FAT BRANDS : reports 7.5 % increase in same-store sales
11/30 FAT BRANDS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
11/29 FAT BRANDS INC. : Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/20 FAT Brands starts on international expansion path
11/29 FAT Brands reports Q3 results
11/20 FAT Brands announces master franchise deal for Fatburger and Buffalo?s Expres..
11/15 FAT Brands lands Hurricane Grill and Wings
11/15 Trading halted in FAT Brands
Chart FAT BRANDS INC
Duration : Period :
FAT Brands Inc Technical Analysis Chart | FAT | US30258N1054 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FAT BRANDS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew A. Wiederhorn Chief Executive Officer & President
Edward H. Rensi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAT BRANDS INC0.00%88
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION40.72%140 210
YUM! BRANDS, INC.29.78%27 859
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC53.87%15 444
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.-21.68%8 324
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.19.55%8 309
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.