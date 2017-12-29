FAT Brands : to Participate at the 20th Annual ICR Conference on January 9, 2018

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) today announced that Andrew Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 20th Annual ICR Conference at the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Florida.

FAT Brands’ presentation will begin at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on the FAT Brands website. To access the webcast, please visit www.fatbrands.com under the “Invest” tab, or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.icrconference.com.

Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns five restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses, that have approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries.

About ICR Conference

Established in 1998, ICR partners with companies to optimize transactions and execute strategic communications programs that achieve business goals, build credibility and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 500 clients in approximately 20 industries. Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco and Beijing.

