News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

FAT Brands : to Participate at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference on March 29, 2018

0
03/16/2018 | 04:46pm CET

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) today announced that Andrew Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

FAT Brands’ presentation will begin at 8:35 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, March 29, 2018. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on the FAT Brands website. To access the webcast, please visit www.fatbrands.com under the “Invest” tab.

Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns five restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses, that have approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew A. Wiederhorn Chief Executive Officer & President
Edward H. Rensi Independent Director
Donald J. Berchtold Executive Vice President & Chief Concept Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAT BRANDS INC-24.78%70
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-8.06%125 705
YUM BRANDS0.81%27 382
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC3.15%15 916
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.19.95%9 901
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL10.60%8 928
