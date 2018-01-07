Log in
FAW CAR CO., LTD. (000800)
Faw Car : China's FAW Car buys 10 percent stake in Mobike's new car-sharing unit

01/07/2018
Logo of Faw is seen on car maker's booth at 2016 Moscow International Auto Salon in Moscow

FAW Car Co Ltd (>> Faw Car Co., Ltd.) said on Sunday it was taking a 10 percent stake in Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike's new car-sharing unit Mobike Chuxing Technology Co.

Mobike Chuxing was set up in December with registered capital of 20 million yuan (2.21 million pounds).

With the strategic investment, FAW will provide electric cars for the project.

FAW, in a statement, said it had signed a deal to buy the stake but did not disclose financial details.

The investment will not have a significant impact on FAW's earnings. Mobike, whose backers include Tencent (>> Tencent Holdings Ltd) and Sequoia, has 100 million users and supports roughly 25 million rides a day.

Its top competitor, ofo, raised $450 million in May last year from a range of investors, including Chinese ride-sharing service Didi Chuxing.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Meng Meng; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Stocks treated in this article : Tencent Holdings Ltd, Faw Car Co., Ltd.
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 28 883 M
EBIT 2017 119 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 729 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 53,55
P/E ratio 2018 51,00
EV / Sales 2017 0,63x
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
Capitalization 17 431 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,60  CNY
Spread / Average Target -10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tie Cheng An General Manager & Director
Huan Ming Qin Chairman
Jun Li Director
Tie Qi Teng Director
Yu Cheng Luo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAW CAR CO., LTD.2 687
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.37%57 486
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.94%45 001
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES20.19%33 190
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%26 181
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD1.39%24 849
