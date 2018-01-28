Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SAUDI ARABIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Hokair Company    4240   SA000A0LB2R6

SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Saudi's Kingdom Holding shares soar after Prince Alwaleed freed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2018 | 08:18am CET
Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal sits for an interview with Reuters in the office of the suite where he has been detained at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Shares in Riyadh-listed international investment company Kingdom Holding (>> Kingdom Holding Company) soared at the opening on Sunday after the company's owner, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, was released after being detained for over two months in a corruption probe.

Shares in Riyadh-listed international investment company Kingdom Holding (>> Kingdom Holding Company) soared at the opening on Sunday after the company's owner, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, was released after being detained for over two months in a corruption probe.

The stock immediately jumped its 10 percent daily limit to 10.04 riyals in unusually active trade.

Shares in Saudi fashion retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co (>> Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Hokair Company), whose major shareholder Fawaz Alhokair was also detained in the sweeping investigation and released at the weekend, jumped 7.6 percent in the opening minutes.

The Saudi stock index <.TASI> was flat, restrained by a 1.9 percent drop by top petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries (>> Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC), which fell 2.1 percent after reporting lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ AL HOKAIR
08:18a Saudi's Kingdom Holding shares soar after Prince Alwaleed freed
01/27 FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ AL HOKAIR : Prominent businessmen reach settlements in Saudi cor..
2017 FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ AL HOKAIR : Alhokair names new chairman, deputy
2017 FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ AL HOKAIR : Alhokair opens 1st Lefties in Nakheel Mall Riyadh
2017 FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ AL HOKAIR : Appoints New Chief Executive Officer
2017 FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ AL HOKAIR : CMA lifts trading suspension on Alhokair shares
2017 FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ AL HOKAIR : CMA suspends trading on Alhokair shares
2017 FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ AL HOKAIR : Alhokair Co. Announces the Third Phase of Its Transi..
2015 FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ AL HOKAIR : A. Alhokair & Co. announces exceptional interim fina..
2015 FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ AL HOKAIR : Alhokair company announces the interim financial res..
More news
Financials ( SAR)
Sales 2018 6 536 M
EBIT 2018 639 M
Net income 2018 426 M
Debt 2018 2 731 M
Yield 2018 3,01%
P/E ratio 2018 13,67
P/E ratio 2019 10,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 6 038 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 39,1  SAR
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Atul Singh Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz Al-Hokair Chairman
Mohammed Abbaoui Chief Financial Officer
Rami Alameddine Chief Information Officer
Ajlan bin Abdulrahman Al-Ajlan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ AL HOKAIR COMPANY1 610
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE2.65%158 664
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE2.51%70 006
VF CORPORATION9.38%32 232
HENNES & MAURITZ-7.56%29 052
THE SWATCH GROUP0.88%23 233
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.