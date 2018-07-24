Log in
FCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
FCB FINANCIAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

07/24/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

NEW ORLEANS, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FCB) ("FCB") to Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) ("Synovus").  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of FCB will receive only 1.055 shares of Synovus for each share of FCB that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fcb/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fcb-financial-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-fcb-financial-holdings-inc-300685865.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
