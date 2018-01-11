Fe : Becoming a substantial holder

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Fe Limited

ACN/ARSN

112 731 638

1. Details of substantial holder (1)Name

Fe Limited

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

112 731 638

The holder became a substantial holder on

6/11/2017

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes(5) Voting power(6) Fully paid ordinary Shares 25,000,000 25,000,000 6.82% (based on 366,815,463 shares on issue)

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantialholder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Fe Limited Relevant interest under section 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising as a result of having the power to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities arising by reason of voluntary escrow as set out in the notice of annual general meeting issued by Fe Limited on 4 October 2017. 25,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities Fe Limited Dempsey Resources Pty Ltd Dempsey Resources Pty Ltd 25,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisitionConsideration (9) Class and number of securities Cash Non-cash Fe Limited 6/11/2017 n/a n/a 25,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

6032of2

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address FE Limited 32 Harrogate Street, West Leederville, WA, 6007 Dempsey Resources Pty Ltd 32 Harrogate Street, West Leederville, WA, 6007

Signature

print name

Eloise von Puttkammer

capacityCompany Secretary

sign here

date

11/01/2018

