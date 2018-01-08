Fe : Preliminary Drilling Completed at Kasombo

ASX Announcement

Australian Securities Exchange Code: FEL

Ordinary Shares:

361,502,963

Unlisted Options:

9,375,000

Board of Directors: Tony Sage Non-Executive Chairman

Kenneth Keogh Non-Executive Director

Nicholas Sage Non-Executive Director

Contact: www.felimited.com.au

32 Harrogate St, West Leederville Western Australia 6007 Australia Telephone +61 8 6181 9793 Email[email protected]

Fe Limited is an Australian domiciled mineral resources exploration and development company.

Fe Limited

ABN: 31 112 731 638

Preliminary Drilling Completed at Kasombo

Copper-Cobalt Project in DRC

Highlights:

Preliminary drilling works completed at the Kasombo Project in DRC

Targeting copper and cobalt mineralisation in Katangan Copperbelt

Two prospect areas drill tested with reverse circulation drilling

Fe Limited (Company) (ASX: FEL) has completed preliminary RC drilling at two prospects of the Kasombo Copper-Cobalt Project (Kasombo Project). Kasombo 5 highly prospective for copper and lesser cobalt was drilled with two reverse circulation (RC) holes for a total depth of 149 m, and Kasombo 7 highly prospective for cobalt and lesser copper was drilled with four RC holes for a total depth of 190 m.

Cape Lambert Resources Limited (ASX: CFE) is a major shareholder of FEL holding 40.17% of issued capital.

Assays from the drilling and other sampling are expected from ALS Laboratory of Johannesburg in late January.

Commenting on the commencement of the exploration works, Chairman Tony Sage said, "I am pleased that preliminary drilling has been completed, especially during the difficult wet season period of the Congo. This drilling shows our commitment to unlock the potential of the Kasombo area".

The Kasombo Project comprises three mineralised areas of approximately 600 hectares, Kasombo 5, 6 and 7, located within two granted mining licenses PE 481 and PE 4886 and situated approximately 25 km from the DRC's second largest city, Lubumbashi, in the Katanga Copper Belt (KCB).

Kasombo 5 is a prospect exposed by an open cut, refer to Image 1. Copper mineralisation, in the form of malachite, shows on the northern and southern wall and in the base of the pit. The drilling is testing the down-dip extension to copper mineralisation.

Kasombo 7 is predominantly a cobalt target exposed by a small pit gouged by artisanal miners. Mapping works previously announced has identified the targets tested by this preliminary drilling.

Yours faithfully

FE LIMITED

Tony Sage Non-Executive Chairman

Image 1: Kasombo 5 Prospect Drill Target; shown in pit-wall of open cut; image of pit showing bedding (with light blue line, downdip projection as dotted line); basal fault (dark blue line); mineralisation target (red lines, downdip projection as dotted line); projection of drillhole (with dark green line); drill rig in position (but with its mast down) outside the rim of the pit.

Image 2: RC drilling on a site at Kasombo 5, drillers dealing with the wet season.

ASX Announcement

8 January 2018

Location of Kasombo Project and nearby Kipushi Processing Plant