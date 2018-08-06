Federal Bank : Sale Notice- Carmel Constructions

LCRD/ERNAKULAM DIVISION

Ref No.EKML/PPY/SALE/SAR-2578/2018

Date: 27-06-2018

NOTICE FOR SALE OF SECURITY PROPERTIES ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY

INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (EN-

FORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas

The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorised Officer under

the Act issued a demand notice dated 08-11-2016 calling upon the borrowers namely (1)Sri.Roy

K P,S/o Pappu,5/127,Carmel Residency,New Lane,Thottakkattukara P O,Aluva,Ernakulam-683517 also at M/s Carmel Constructions,1/147,Near Snehapuram St.Joseph Church,U C College P O,Aluva Ernakulam-683108.(2)Smt.Lisa Roy,W/o Sri.Roy K P,5/127,Carmel Residency,New Lane,Thottakkattukara P O,Aluva,Ernakulam-683517 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹11,36,84,099.20 (Rupees Eleven crores thirty six lakhs eighty four thousand and ninety nine and twenty paisa Only) being the amount due under the credit facilities availed from Varappuzha branch, together with interest and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrowers having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Author-ized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the security properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 22/03/2017 by issuing notices to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in news papers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers and general public that the Bank has de-cided to sell on 07th August ,2018 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS

BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.13,28,89,215.01/-(Rupees Thirteen Crores Twenty Eight Lakhs Eighty Nine Thousand Two Hundred and Fifteen Paisa one only) as on 27-06-2018 with further interest,cost and other charges and thus the un-dersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

The Federal Bank Ltd LCRD/Ernakulam Division,Ground Floor,Federal Towers,Marine Drive,Cochin-31 , phone number:0484-2385598,2201157 & email id:[email protected]CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website:www.federalbank.co.in

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY

(1)All that piece and parcel of the land admeasuring 52.40 Ares (129.50 cents) together with all improvements thereon in Survey No.572/6A,B,D,Re-Survey No. 163/9 in Block No.9 of Nedumbassery Village,Aluva Taluk,Ernakulam District,Kerala state bounded on the East by Parayankottayil Nilam,West by Panchayat Road,South by Church Property and North by property of Puthenplakkal Varghese.(Lot No.01)

(2) All that piece and parcel of the land admeasuring 7.81 Ares (19.350 cents) together with all improvements thereon in Survey No.320/9,Re-Survey No.23/2/3,23/3,23/4/2 of Aluva West Village,Aluva Taluk,Ernakulam District,Kerala state bounded on the East by Municipal Road,West by property of Parameshwaran Pillai,South by property of Parameshwaran Pillai and Road and North by property of Achutha Marar(Lot No.02)

(3)All that piece and parcel of the land admeasuring 1.30 Ares (3.107 cents) together with all improvements thereon in Survey No.62 of Aluva West Village,Aluva Taluk,Ernakulam District,Kerala state bounded on the East by pathway,West by property of Gopalakrishnan,South by property of Joy and North by property of Chidambaran(Lot No.3)

Terms and Conditions

a) The property described above will be sold in separate lots and the reserve price below which the properties will not be sold is, Lot No.01- ₹ 3,37,50,000/- (Rupees Three Crores Thirty Seven Lakhs Fifty Thousand Only). Lot No.02- ₹ 2,40,000,00.00(Rupees Two Crores Forty Lakhs Only) Lot No.03- ₹ 40,00,000.00(Rupees Forty Lakhs Only)

b) The intending purchasers shall submit/send to the undersigned, their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favoring The Federal Bank Ltd payable at Ernakulam for being earnest money deposit (EMD) equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the property, which is refundable if the tender is not ac-

cepted. The Demand Draft for EMD shall be sent/ handed over to the undersigned sepa-rately along with the envelope containing the tender under acknowledgement.

EMD for Lot No.01 - ₹ 33,75,000.00(Rupees Thirty Three Lakhs Seventy Five Thou-sand Only)

EMD for Lot No.2 - ₹ 24,00,000.00(Rupees Twenty Four Lakhs Only)

EMD for Lot No.03 - ₹ 4,00,000.00(Rupees Four lakhs Only)

c) Those who intend to purchase more than one property,has to submit separate tenders,along with separate demand drafts,as mentioned above

d) Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected.

e) The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before 05.00PM on 06/08/2018.

f) The intending purchasers/their authorized representatives shall be present along with a valid photo identity proof before the undersigned at his office on 07/08/2018 at 10.30AM when the tenders will be opened. In cases where the tender is submitted by incorpo-rated company, the person representing such company shall produce true copy of reso-lution / authorization from the company.

g) After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the Authorized Officer to have, inter-se bidding among themselves to enhance the of-fer price.

h) The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount/sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his/her tender/offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days , failing which the entire deposit inclusive of EMD made by him / her / them shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.

i) All payments shall be made by way of cash or Demand Draft drawn in favour of The Fed-eral Bank Ltd payable at Ernakulam or by way of RTGS.

j)The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per Law.

k) The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The society charges and the encumbrances, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the properties.

l) The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.

m)The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.

n) The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 11.30 A.M. and 3.30 P.M on 14/07/2018.

o) The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the properties and / or to know further de-tails / conditions may contact the Authorised Officer in his above address and/ or LCRD/Ernakulam Division of The Federal Bank Ltd at 0484-2385598 or at[email protected].

p) The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, extent, ownership, statutory approvals etc of the properties concerned, before participation in the auction.

q) The properties are put for sale subject to the provisions under the above Act / Rules and other prevailing laws.

Dated this the 27th day of June, 2018 at Ernakulam

For The Federal Bank,

Asst Vice President (Authorized Officer under SARFAESI Act)

